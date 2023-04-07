Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has called on Israel to unconditionally withdraw its occupying forces from Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and to stop all unilateral actions.A press statement issued by the Zimbabwean Foreign Ministry described the Israeli aggression against worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as a "flagrant violation," calling on the Israeli occupation government to respect the historic status quo at the holy site, the third holiest place for Muslims after Mecca and Medina.The statement called for Israel to be held responsible as an occupying power for the escalation of the situation in the occupied territories.The Zimbabwean Foreign Ministry stressed the need for maximum and unconditional protection to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including guaranteeing freedom of worship.