Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Nandipha left Merc at Zimbabwe border, returned on foot

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
As South African law enforcement continues the search for fugitive murderer-rapist Thabo Bester - known as the "Facebook rapist" - and his accomplice girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, more information has emerged.

According to The Citizen on Wednesday, 5 April, the deregistered celebrity doctor drove a R1.35 million Mercedes across the Zimbabwe border in January this year.

Last year, Magudumana reportedly bought a luxury Mercedes AMG E63 for a whooping R1.35 million but later defaulted on payments for several months — leaving her with a R700 000 debt, according to the publication.

When the car dealership company could not get ahold of her, they hired private investigators to track her down and recover the outstanding money.

In a video shared on social media by The Citizen, which was recorded two months ago — before it emerged that Thabo Bester had escaped from prison — Magudumana is seen speaking to the private investigators while having lunch.

A very calm Magudumana can be heard telling the private investigators that a third person had an agreement with the car dealership company. She tells them she will speak to that person about the outstanding amount. When asked who that person is she refuses to mention their name.

According to the investigators, another video, which was shot before their meeting with Magudumana, allegedly revealed that she drove the vehicle across the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The footage then shows the doctor walking back on foot to a nearby garage before another vehicle picked her up.

The publication also makes mention of a Sizzla "Ninja" Dube — who worked with the private investigators. He revealed that border officials discovered that the car Magudumana drove had a false Zimbabwean number plate allegedly belonging to a Toyota.

The officials told Dube that the car was impounded and it would cost $80 000 (about R1.4 million) for it to be released.

In 2012, Thabo Bester was arrested and sentenced to 50 years in prison for rape and the 2011 murder of his then-girlfriend, car saleswoman and model Nomfundo Tyhulu, at a bed and breakfast in Cape Town.

It wasn't until 10 years after his conviction that he was reported to have been burnt beyond recognition when a fire broke out in May last year at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum security prison operated by G4S, a multinational company.

However, this was not the case, as last month, GroundUp brought to light the Thabo Bester prison break scandal. The publication reported that the "Facebook rapist" was very much alive after a man who looked like him was photographed shopping at a Woolworths store in June 2022 — a month after correctional services announced his death.

Later in March this year, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) finally confirmed that Bester had indeed escaped on 3 May 2022.

GroundUp reported that Bester and Magudumana were living in an upmarket mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, where they were paying rent for R60 000 a month. The country's most-wanted couple reportedly abandoned their rented home on Tuesday 21 March after a quarrel broke out between them and their landlord due to defaults on their rent. Bester and Magudumana have been on the run since.

Source - thesouthafrican
More on: #Nandipha, #Bester, #Rape

Comments


Must Read

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

49 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

53 mins ago | 241 Views

Schools connive with police to leak exams

1 hr ago | 96 Views

ZEC says releasing electronic voters' roll may violate cyber law

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chief Makope steals 40 cattle

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe's Fastjet launches new domestic routes

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

CCC goes for complete overhaul in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa must relinquish Ambassador At Large Angel's appointment

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean Senator caught in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Masiyiwa now among 20 richest black men in the world

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Kombis fares now range between $600 and $1 000 for a single trip

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe's health care workers condemn plan to criminalize foreign recruiters

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination a positive move,' says Motsoaledi

3 hrs ago | 1287 Views

UAE refuses to extradite Gupta brothers to South Africa

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe-born gospel muso drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

57-year-old in court over rape

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF primaries show a 'generational shift'

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man assaulted for wearing Zanu-PF T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

ConCourt challenge puts Zimbabwe polls in peril

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mohadi calls on churches to take part in clean-up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Castrate paedophiles, says minister

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Killers must be amputated'

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs now a political appendage of the ruling party

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Churches urged to pray for peaceful elections

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

17 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF primary polls reignite factional battles

17 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bosso's Chikuhwa misses penalty

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe fingered in Gold Mafia scandal

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa wishes Christians happy Easter

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nine congregants perish in road accident on Good Day

18 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Man nabbed for assaulting gossiper

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

An abortion right is not a right - THE AUTHENTICITY

24 hrs ago | 161 Views

The story of Easter; a compilation of perspectives

07 Apr 2023 at 11:50hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe plans law to criminalise foreign recruitment of medics

07 Apr 2023 at 10:43hrs | 665 Views

ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

07 Apr 2023 at 10:22hrs | 1106 Views

US Dollars replaces Zimbabwe's currency for second time

07 Apr 2023 at 10:20hrs | 1380 Views

What's there to 'investigate' in Al Jazeera lies?

07 Apr 2023 at 10:19hrs | 888 Views

Mahere conviction unjust

07 Apr 2023 at 10:18hrs | 643 Views

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

07 Apr 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1172 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 894 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 471 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days