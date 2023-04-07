Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's Fastjet launches new domestic routes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
ZIMBABWE'S fastjet has expanded its domestic route network by launching additional flights to Kariba and Hwange National Park.

With the addition of these routes, the airline will now be flying to five destinations in Zimbabwe.

The move is part of fastjet's domestic route development strategy to improve air connectivity in the Southern African nation.

Flights to Kariba and Hwange will be operated on its famous Embraer jets.

Fastjet is committed to connecting passengers to various destinations in Southern Africa.

The scheduled flights will boost the arrival of tourists to the two towns and contribute to their development.

The additional destinations also outline the airline's commitment and contribution to the Zimbabwean economy.

The routes are mainly operated by charter airlines, and international travellers are usually connected via Zimbabwe's major airports like Robert Gabriel Mugabe International (Harare) and Victoria Falls International (Victoria Falls) airports.

Mack Air/South West Aviation will support the flights into Hwange National Park.

This will also give customers access to the lodges, camps, Mana Pools, and the lower Zambezi region.

fastjet chief commercial officer Vivian Ruwuya said: "Fastjet is committed to connectivity. We are offering something completely unique with these routes. Through our network of flights, Kariba and Hwange National Park are now connected to Johannesburg with scheduled flights through our tourism hub of Victoria Falls."

Customers travelling on business and leisure trips can also explore Victoria Falls and beyond.

fastjet's Embraer fleet is ideal for operating these routes around the country.

The airline intends to align its timings with scheduling its flights to offer customers comfort and convenience, with multiple frequencies per day.

Zimbabwe has a lot of tourist destinations offering luxury getaways for travellers from around the world.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism contributed 6,9% to the country's gross domestic product.

Aviation plays a significant role in connecting destinations, and as world air travel is recovering, traffic to tourist towns is increasing.

Zimbabwe's tourist towns

Kariba and Hwange are among Zimbabwe's most famous destinations for local and international travellers.

fastjet's new flights will offer better connectivity and significantly reduce the transit time from major cities.

This will be essential during the Easter holidays when domestic travel is very high.

Kariba is a resort town situated on the south bank of the mighty Zambezi River.

It is home to Lake Kariba, the world's largest man-made lake, and Kariba Dam, the world's biggest dam by water capacity.

Kariba boasts game reserves, luxury lagoons, and signature experiences, making it one of the most visited towns in Zimbabwe.

fastjet spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana said: "We are incredibly excited to expand our footprint along the Zambezi Basin. We have presented new opportunities to unlock the development of Kariba and Hwange National Park. These scheduled flights will be a catalyst for an increase in the arrival of tourists to these resorts. The joint launch of these flights demonstrates our commitment and contribution to the Zimbabwean economy".

Hwange National Park is another famous destination in Southern Africa.

It is Zimbabwe's largest natural reserve and lies in the northwest part of the country.

The park is close to the edge of the Kalahari Desert and home to Africa's big five, including one of the largest elephant populations on the continent.

Source - simpleflying

Most Popular In 7 Days