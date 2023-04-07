Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC says releasing electronic voters' roll may violate cyber law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Releasing the voters' roll in electronic format may violate cyber laws, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has told Parliament.

An opposition MP has appealed to the Supreme Court to compel the commission to release the voters' roll. The call for the release of the voters' roll has the backing of key local observer groups, including the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network, which ran a separate audit of the 2018 register.

But Chigumba says releasing the roll in the format demanded by the opposition may violate digital privacy laws under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, which came into effect in 2021.

"The Data Protection Act has placed additional responsibilities on the commission in terms of the format in which this data is disseminated to the public, to protect the data of voters," Chigumba told a committee hearing at Parliament on Wednesday.

"We have made recommendations to the line Ministry as regards how the Electoral Act can be aligned with the Data Protection Act so that we balance the need for voters to have ready access to the voters' roll and the requirements of the Data Protection Act for us to safeguard voters from things such as identity theft."

Physical copies of the voters' roll can be accessed at ZEC offices. However, in March, the High Court rejected a bid by Allan Markham, Harare North MP for the opposition CCC, to compel ZEC to release the voters' roll in electronic format for audit. Markham is appealing in the Supreme Court.

According to Chigumba, it is up to MPs to align the data protection and electoral laws.

"It does not take anything away from the Commission to give voters the voters' roll as readily as you can buy buns in a store, but we do have an obligation to ensure that we comply with all legislation, which Parliament has, in its wisdom, given to us," Chigumba told the MPs.

MPs should look at regional best practices on how other countries treat voters' roll.

Said Chigumba: "You might be surprised at what you find in the region. You might find that some electoral bodies in the region have rather strict rules on the format in which the voters' roll is provided to voters."

Treasury allocated $128 billion for the election, with just $77 billion disbursed so far. With the money eroded by inflation, ZEC may need additional funding to hold the elections, Chigumba said.

Elections are expected by August.


Source - NewZWire
More on: #Zec, #Law, #Cyber

Comments


Must Read

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

50 mins ago | 113 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

53 mins ago | 244 Views

Schools connive with police to leak exams

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Chief Makope steals 40 cattle

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe's Fastjet launches new domestic routes

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Dr Nandipha left Merc at Zimbabwe border, returned on foot

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

CCC goes for complete overhaul in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa must relinquish Ambassador At Large Angel's appointment

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean Senator caught in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Masiyiwa now among 20 richest black men in the world

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Kombis fares now range between $600 and $1 000 for a single trip

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe's health care workers condemn plan to criminalize foreign recruiters

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination a positive move,' says Motsoaledi

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

UAE refuses to extradite Gupta brothers to South Africa

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe-born gospel muso drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

57-year-old in court over rape

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zanu-PF primaries show a 'generational shift'

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man assaulted for wearing Zanu-PF T-shirt

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

ConCourt challenge puts Zimbabwe polls in peril

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mohadi calls on churches to take part in clean-up campaigns

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Castrate paedophiles, says minister

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Killers must be amputated'

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs now a political appendage of the ruling party

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Churches urged to pray for peaceful elections

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

17 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF primary polls reignite factional battles

17 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bosso's Chikuhwa misses penalty

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe fingered in Gold Mafia scandal

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa wishes Christians happy Easter

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nine congregants perish in road accident on Good Day

18 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Man nabbed for assaulting gossiper

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

An abortion right is not a right - THE AUTHENTICITY

24 hrs ago | 161 Views

The story of Easter; a compilation of perspectives

07 Apr 2023 at 11:50hrs | 254 Views

Zimbabwe plans law to criminalise foreign recruitment of medics

07 Apr 2023 at 10:43hrs | 665 Views

ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

07 Apr 2023 at 10:22hrs | 1106 Views

US Dollars replaces Zimbabwe's currency for second time

07 Apr 2023 at 10:20hrs | 1380 Views

What's there to 'investigate' in Al Jazeera lies?

07 Apr 2023 at 10:19hrs | 888 Views

Mahere conviction unjust

07 Apr 2023 at 10:18hrs | 643 Views

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

07 Apr 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1172 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 894 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 471 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 168 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days