Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Fugitive also known as 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester, was arrested in Tanzania late on Friday night, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed.

Lamola said the convicted murderer was arrested together with his 'accomplice', socialite-doctor Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national.

Bester and Magudumana have been on the run since the news of his prison escape was revealed by Ground Up.

Source - news24

