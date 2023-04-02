Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police defend ban on political gatherings

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AS political activities heighten ahead of this year's general elections, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has defended its bans on some political gatherings, saying such decisions would have been taken on the grounds that the actors would have failed to comply with the law.

The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens' Coalition for Change has since its introduction last year accused the country's law enforcement agency of taking a partisan approach in giving the greenlight to the ruling party while barring the opposition.

Chamisa told The NewsHawks in January that the opposition CCC has had 62 of its meetings banned since the party's formation a year ago, in what analysts have described as growing intolerance by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold general elections by the end of August this year at a time political temperatures are slowly rising.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told a media engagement meeting convened by the Media Institute of Southern Africa-Harare Chapter that some parties are not complying with the law. Critics say the police have always given Zanu PF the nod to hold its political meetings, sometimes at short notices, yet the opposition has not been treated similarly. They say while the constitution guarantees freedoms of assembly and association, opposition meetings have often been frowned at.

"These are the ones who enforce Mopa [Maintenance of Peace and Order Act] when it comes to notification. People always think that when there is a notification, then they think everything is there," Nyathi said.

"No. You also need to understand that once you have put in your notifications, you have to work with these regulating authorities (Dispols) in terms of the security. There is difference between notifying the regulating authority and complying with the provisions of the law, where people sometimes exaggerate issues, where people sometimes they don't tell the truth. He just thinks that the moment he notifies, everything starts and ends there."

The ZRP has eight districts in the capital city, each led by a chief superintendent known as a Dispol. They enforce the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

The government replaced the Public Order and Security Act with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act ostensibly as part of its political reforms, but critics doubt the letter and spirit of the law in opening up the democratic space.

The Act requires that: "The convener shall not later than seven days before the date on which a procession or public demonstration is to be held, give notice of the procession or public demonstration writing signed by him or her to the regulating authority for the district in which the procession or public demonstration is to be held; five days before the date on which a public meeting is to be held, give notice of the public meeting in writing signed by him or her to the regulating authority for the district in which the public meeting is to be held:

"Provided that if the convener is not able to reduce a proposed convening notice to writing a regulating authority shall at the convener's request do it for him or her; during an election period the period of notice referred to in paragraph (b) shall be three days."

The convening notice shall contain at least the following information - the name, address and telephone or cellphone and electronic mail numbers, if any, of the convener and his or her deputy; the name of the organisation on whose behalf the gathering is convened or, if it is not so convened, a statement that it is convened by the convener; the purpose of the gathering; the time, duration and date of the gathering; the place where the gathering is to be held and the anticipated number of participants.

It also requires the proposed number and, where possible, the names of the marshals who will be appointed by the convener, and how the marshals will be distinguished from the other participants in the gathering.

In the case of a procession or public demonstration, the law requires, among other stipulations, that the organiser notify the regulatory authority on manner in which the participants will be transported to the place of assembly and from the point of dispersal; and the number and types of vehicles, if any, which are to form part of the procession.

Source - newshawks
More on: #Police, #Ban, #Gatherings

Comments


Must Read

Mahere set to appeal conviction and sentence

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF okays Mupfumira poll candidacy despite her claims of insanity

29 mins ago | 36 Views

Guptas secure Vanuatu citizenship

30 mins ago | 34 Views

'Proud Matabele' Ian McIntosh, a man who never forgot his roots

42 mins ago | 65 Views

Shingi Munyeza 'ate' my US$85 000 severance package, says Mutemererwa

43 mins ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa ratchets up political persecution, claims ZLHR

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF's rigging tendencies exposed

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's CCC candidate selection hits turbulence

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwean glitterati and Nigerian husband wanted for drug trafficking

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mayor calls for scrapping of housing waiting list

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mnangagwa the Al Jazeera documentary protagonist

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Hwende wants Uebert Angel arrested

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Rushwaya spared govt gold crackdown

4 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Mnangagwa lavished with gifts worth millions by corrupt investors

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Parking marshals overcharging motorists'

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

6 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Schools connive with police to leak exams

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZEC says releasing electronic voters' roll may violate cyber law

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chief Makope steals 40 cattle

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zimbabwe's Fastjet launches new domestic routes

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Dr Nandipha left Merc at Zimbabwe border, returned on foot

8 hrs ago | 702 Views

CCC goes for complete overhaul in Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa must relinquish Ambassador At Large Angel's appointment

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwean Senator caught in love triangle

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Masiyiwa now among 20 richest black men in the world

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Kombis fares now range between $600 and $1 000 for a single trip

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe's health care workers condemn plan to criminalize foreign recruiters

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination a positive move,' says Motsoaledi

8 hrs ago | 4065 Views

UAE refuses to extradite Gupta brothers to South Africa

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe-born gospel muso drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

10 hrs ago | 172 Views

57-year-old in court over rape

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Zanu-PF primaries show a 'generational shift'

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Man assaulted for wearing Zanu-PF T-shirt

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

ConCourt challenge puts Zimbabwe polls in peril

10 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mohadi calls on churches to take part in clean-up campaigns

10 hrs ago | 56 Views

Castrate paedophiles, says minister

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Killers must be amputated'

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs now a political appendage of the ruling party

10 hrs ago | 40 Views

Churches urged to pray for peaceful elections

10 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

10 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

11 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

22 hrs ago | 1355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days