Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, is seeking a second presidential term, yesterday attended a Methodist Church Easter Conference that was held Saturday in Seke, a district of the Mashonaland East province.

Mnangagwa, a Methodist church member, was seen on photos distributed by Nick Mangwana knelling before bishops George Mawire and Edmore Chihota who prayed for him.


Zimbabwe is standing on a threshold of elections which will be likely held between July and August this year.

Mnangagwa is seeking a second presidential term after replacing long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a military-assisted takeover in 2017 before narrowly winning a disputed election a year later against Nelson Chamisa.

The Zanu-PF leader will likely face off against opposition leader Chamisa again in this year's plebiscite.

Source - Byo24News

