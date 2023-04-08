Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

News / National

by Staff reporter

1 Peter 5:6-7. Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. pic.twitter.com/jSw8RgNHPF — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 8, 2023

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, is seeking a second presidential term, yesterday attended a Methodist Church Easter Conference that was held Saturday in Seke, a district of the Mashonaland East province.Mnangagwa, a Methodist church member, was seen on photos distributed by Nick Mangwana knelling before bishops George Mawire and Edmore Chihota who prayed for him.Zimbabwe is standing on a threshold of elections which will be likely held between July and August this year.Mnangagwa is seeking a second presidential term after replacing long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a military-assisted takeover in 2017 before narrowly winning a disputed election a year later against Nelson Chamisa.The Zanu-PF leader will likely face off against opposition leader Chamisa again in this year's plebiscite.