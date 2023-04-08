Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba has been voted Luton Town Player of the Month for March.The Hwange-bred midfielder has been brilliant for the Rob Edwards-coached side since joining them on loan from Aston Villa.In a statement, Luton announced that the Zimbabwe international had amazed the highest number of votes for the club's Player of the Month for March."Marvelous Nakamba has won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March," reads the statement."The 29-year-old midfielder won our closest vote yet, beating defender Tom Lockyer by just two votes. The Aston Villa loanee picked up 36 per cent of the overall vote after playing every minute in March."The Zimbabwean international was instrumental for the Hatters, going without a defeat last month and not conceding a single goal from open play."From those Diamonds card holders that voted for Marvelous, Scott Clark was drawn from the hat to receive two seats in Hospitality and the opportunity to present the Trophy after Easter Monday's game against Blackpool."We would again like to thank all Diamond Season Card holders that took the time to vote this month."