Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Did you know that Nelson Chamisa and Thabani Mpofu are Simon Rudland's lawyers?

Rudland is at the center of the Gold Mafia according to Al Jazeera.

Chamisa may be asked to sue for defamation over the Al Jazeera documentary.
Some commentators are saying Chamisa could be silent about the Gold Mafia dossier because he knows a lot about Rudiland business through legal briefing and he can't speak due to client confidentiality.





Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

57 mins ago | 68 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga commends church

1 hr ago | 63 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

1 hr ago | 39 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Egodini decade of deception

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Nurse up for theft

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Old Mutual deploys US$108 million worth of loans in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mahere set to appeal conviction and sentence

20 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zanu-PF okays Mupfumira poll candidacy despite her claims of insanity

20 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Guptas secure Vanuatu citizenship

20 hrs ago | 1450 Views

'Proud Matabele' Ian McIntosh, a man who never forgot his roots

20 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Shingi Munyeza 'ate' my US$85 000 severance package, says Mutemererwa

20 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe police defend ban on political gatherings

20 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa ratchets up political persecution, claims ZLHR

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF's rigging tendencies exposed

21 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chamisa's CCC candidate selection hits turbulence

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Zimbabwean glitterati and Nigerian husband wanted for drug trafficking

22 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Mayor calls for scrapping of housing waiting list

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa the Al Jazeera documentary protagonist

23 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Hwende wants Uebert Angel arrested

23 hrs ago | 732 Views

Rushwaya spared govt gold crackdown

23 hrs ago | 6021 Views

Mnangagwa lavished with gifts worth millions by corrupt investors

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Parking marshals overcharging motorists'

23 hrs ago | 369 Views

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

23 hrs ago | 827 Views

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

08 Apr 2023 at 12:42hrs | 1909 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

08 Apr 2023 at 12:38hrs | 5652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days