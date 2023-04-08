Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Did you know that Nelson Chamisa and Thabani Mpofu are Simon Rudland's lawyers?Rudland is at the center of the Gold Mafia according to Al Jazeera.Chamisa may be asked to sue for defamation over the Al Jazeera documentary.Some commentators are saying Chamisa could be silent about the Gold Mafia dossier because he knows a lot about Rudiland business through legal briefing and he can't speak due to client confidentiality.