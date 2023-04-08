Man killed in bar skirmish

News / National

A 22-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi man was fatally stabbed by a fellow patron after violence erupted in a drinking spot over a missing mobile phone.The incident occurred on 2 April 2023 around 7PM at Village Chironde under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi.According to Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Samson Mangezi was stabbed after he inquired about his missing cellphone."Mangezi was in a bottle Store at Hwinya Business Centre, Shurugwi, intending to buy beer when an unknown person snatched his cell phone from his pockets. Upon enquiring from other patrons about his cell phone, an unidentified person instantly threw it to the floor," he said.Mangezi reportedly picked up his cellphone and discovered that the sim card and a battery were missing resulting in him making further inquiries on who had taken his cell phone.This did not go down well with one of the patrons, Pilot Lunga who then angrily advanced toward Mangezi."Realising danger, Mangezi ran out of the bar towards his place of residence but Lunga pursued him holding a knife. Mangezi's body was discovered by his brother later that night near a footpath that connects Hwinya Business Centre and Chironde Village," said Inspector Mahoko.No arrest has been made and Investigations are underway."Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of lives," said Inspector Mahoko.