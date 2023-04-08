Residents go eight years without tap water

News / National

by Staff reporter

RESIDENTS in Mbundane suburb in Bulawayo have not been able to access clean tap water for the past eight years, forcing them to rely on unsafe sources.Mbundane is located in Lower Rangemore and falls under Umguza Rural District Council.It, however, falls within the Bulawayo master plan approved by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development in 2004.A resident, Kelvin Muchemwa, said they are forced to walk long distances to fetch water at boreholes."We stand in long queues for hours after walking long distances in rough and dangerous terrains to collect untreated water," Muchemwa said.A resident Sinikiwe Moyo said they are forced to use bush toilets due to lack of running water."It's so unhygienic," Moyo said."Lack of water means there is no flashing system for toilets, so most people have resorted to using bush toilers."