Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is still investigating reports of nepotism and corruption levelled against Lupane State University (LSU) authorities since last year.

LSU, which is based in Matabeleland North, has been rocked by corruption scandals involving its management and other senior officials.

Insiders said most of the corrupt activities involved tender splitting for identified individuals and companies in return for bribes.

In 2018, Forkpress civil engineering firm won a tender for the construction of two prefabricated classroom blocks, but the company delivered wrong material that was  not specified in tender documents.

"The committee refused to accept such material and instructed Forkpress to construct a temporary toilet so that they could inspect the durability of the material," insiders said.

Forkpress went on to build one block using the wrong material.

"The blocks were never inspected and certified for occupation," sources said.

LSU is accused of not following tender procedures.

"Construction works ranging between $10 million and $14 million are done without any bill of quantity, no plans, no contract and no competitive bidding is done," another insider said.

Sources said the university procurement management bypasses LSU's physical works and estates department to engage contractors of their choice for civil engineering works despite having no knowledge of the trade.

They said since 2019, the university has not flighted any tender, but goods and services worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been procured.

They said a faculty of engineering science was created against the advice of the parent ministry.

"The selection of lecturers and recruitment was done in Chinhoyi and the recruited lecturers spent two years earning salaries and benefits in US dollars without students to teach," a source said.

"Even the construction of sub-standard prefab is meant to denigrate the appointing authority.

"This is meant to ensure that LSU remains a tower of affliction and curse for the local community."

Zacc spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane said the commission was still investigating the reports.

"I can confirm that the commission received the report on allegations of corruption at LSU and that the matter is under investigation," Mlobane said.

LSU spokesperson Zwelithini Dlamini declined to comment on the matter.

"I am advised that it is prejudicial to comment on this issue since it is now before Zacc," Dlamini said.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #LSU, #Zacc, #Probe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

58 mins ago | 68 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga commends church

1 hr ago | 63 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

1 hr ago | 39 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Egodini decade of deception

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Nurse up for theft

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

5 hrs ago | 744 Views

Old Mutual deploys US$108 million worth of loans in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mahere set to appeal conviction and sentence

20 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zanu-PF okays Mupfumira poll candidacy despite her claims of insanity

20 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Guptas secure Vanuatu citizenship

20 hrs ago | 1450 Views

'Proud Matabele' Ian McIntosh, a man who never forgot his roots

20 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Shingi Munyeza 'ate' my US$85 000 severance package, says Mutemererwa

20 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Zimbabwe police defend ban on political gatherings

20 hrs ago | 954 Views

Mnangagwa ratchets up political persecution, claims ZLHR

20 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu-PF's rigging tendencies exposed

21 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chamisa's CCC candidate selection hits turbulence

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Zimbabwean glitterati and Nigerian husband wanted for drug trafficking

22 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Mayor calls for scrapping of housing waiting list

22 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa the Al Jazeera documentary protagonist

23 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Hwende wants Uebert Angel arrested

23 hrs ago | 732 Views

Rushwaya spared govt gold crackdown

23 hrs ago | 6024 Views

Mnangagwa lavished with gifts worth millions by corrupt investors

23 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Parking marshals overcharging motorists'

23 hrs ago | 369 Views

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

23 hrs ago | 827 Views

Ex-farmers reject Zimbabwe govt deal

08 Apr 2023 at 12:42hrs | 1909 Views

Zimdollar hits new low

08 Apr 2023 at 12:38hrs | 5655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days