Nurse up for theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Rosa Rural District Hospital nurse has appeared before a Nzvimbo circuit court yesterday facing theft charges.Maria Togara (30) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware and was remanded out of custody to April 19 for trial.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that on September 2 last year, the complainant Abesiker Mundandisine sent $68000 to Togara for onward transfer to Bonelle Muchenje.Instead of transferring the money to Muchenje, Togara allegedly converted the money to her personal use.She also failed to refund Mundandisine.A police report was filed leading to her arrest and nothing was recovered.