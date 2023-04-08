Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF party's voter mobilisation drive continues with Chegutu administration district's senatorial candidate, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa hosting an appreciation rally at Monera Business Centre in Mhondoro-Mubaira this Saturday.The celebrations, which come in the aftermath of the Zanu-PF primary elections, brought together people from Norton, Selous, Chegutu and Mhondoro Mubaira.Ambassador Mutsvangwa promised to use his influence both at national and international levels to ensure the area is included in the development matrix, while Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Mhondoro Mubaira Constituency, Cde Chamu Chiwanza promised a landslide victory for President Emmerson Mnangagwa."Within 12 months we are going to start working on our main road, and within four months we are going to bring boosters for your network. I want to make sure Mhondoro comes back on the development map," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa."We are going to unite forces and make sure President Mnangagwa wins. Thank you for voting for me to represent our party," said Cde Chiwanza.Also present at the event was Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.Minister Mutsvangwa preached peace, unity and harmony, amid revelations that the Zanu-PF party's cell register has reached 4.5 million members.Zimbabwe heads for general elections later this year and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission recently revealed that the national voters roll now has around 6 million voters.