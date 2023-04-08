Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has arrived at Zion Christian Church Mbungo Estate in Bikita district, Masvingo province to attend the church's Easter Passover festival.

The Head of State and Government, who is accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Government Ministers and Zanu PF senior officials toured various projects being conducted by the church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi at the Estate.

Some of the projects he toured include a clinic and a dam which is expected to provide portable water to congregants while attending conferences as well as irrigation to farming activities at the church.

He is later expected to address thousands of congregants drawn from various parts of the country and beyond.

Source - The Herald

