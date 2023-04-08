Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

News / National

by Staff reporter

BELGIUM-based former Zimbabwe senior men's national soccer team player Vusa Nyoni has donated training kits, uniforms for match days as well as tracksuits to Njube Boxing Club.Touched by work being done by Njube Boxing Club founder Arnold "Yaya" Siyanda who broke the barriers to switch to boxing from football, Nyoni, better known as S'gcebhe presented shorts, T-shirts and tracksuits to the club.A fitness fanatic, Sibanda who is a former Njube Sundowns and Umthala Juniors' player, who went on to play for Mpopoma's Ajax Hotspurs as well as Quelaton, established Njube Boxing Club in January 2022 on a mission to give youngsters in Njube an alternative sport code since most were accustomed to football.Sibanda said Nyoni's donation comes at a right time to motivate the boys and girls between the ages of five and 18 years old who train at the boxing club that is based at former beer garden Salukazi in Njube's E-Square, which is home to revered arts group, Umkhathi Theatre Works."I'm grateful to Vusa for this gesture. He gave us 24 shorts and T-shirts, as well as 12 tracksuits for the kids. We'll use these as training kits and there are also T-shirts to wear during matches as our uniform. We are so grateful for the track suits because now we're approaching winter and some of these kids didn't have warm clothes to wear going for training or tournaments," Sibanda said.Meanwhile, Sibanda said inadequate training equipment and financial challenges have limited the number of boxers that Njube Boxing Club takes for tournaments.A fortnight ago, Njube Boxing Club had seven out of their representatives winning their matches at a national competition that was held at Palace Hotel in Bulawayo.Fifteen year-old Akhona Moliekele (flyweight), the 12-year-old pair of Nkosiyazi Munenge and Owami Mhlanga, Michael Bazaya (14), Somandla Tyson Sibanda (14), Eric Moyo (10) and Gamuchirai Tafirenyika (14) won their respective matches at the Palace tournament.The trio of Edwin Dlamini, Vanessa Konje and Eric Mashipe lost their matches on points.