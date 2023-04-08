Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Helen Suzman Foundation's (HSF) challenge of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP), will be heard between 11 and 14 April, alongside two similar applications from the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association and the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation.

The ZEP is due to expire on June 30.

The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP - and his limited extension to the permit - unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.

HSF will argue that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi terminated the ZEP without consulting its holders, nor measuring the decision's impact on them or the South African society in which they have lawfully lived for more than a decade.

The ZEP is the third iteration of a permit that first began as the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit (DZP) in 2009. In order to qualify for the DZP and its successors applicants had to present Home Affairs with a clean criminal record.

"It is not the position of HSF that those migrants who are in South Africa unlawfully should be entitled to remain, nor even that the ZEP must continue in perpetuity," the foundation said.

"Rather, our position is that those who have scrupulously observed South Africa's laws in order to live and work here, under the ZEP, cannot have such permits terminated without fair process, good reason and a meaningful opportunity to regularise their status. It is what our constitutional order demands."

In November 2021, Cabinet made the decision not to renew the ZEP.

It raised the ire of Zimbabweans and rights groups, who approached the court on an urgent basis. They were, however, unsuccessful.

Civil rights groups argued it would be impossible for current permit holders to successfully apply for other permits.

The foundation said: "This special dispensation regime has offered legal protection to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals, allowing them to live, work and study in South Africa. It has prevailed for well over a decade, meaning that permit-holders have built lives, families and careers here, and contributed to South Africa and its economy.

At present, ZEP holders must have obtained other forms of residency authorisation — in the vast majority of cases, an almost impossible requirement — by 31 December 2022 or leave South Africa.

"They will be put to a desperate choice: to remain in South Africa as undocumented migrants with all the vulnerability that attaches to such status or return to a Zimbabwe that, to all intents and purposes, is unchanged from the country they fled.

"There are thousands of children, who have been born in South Africa to ZEP holders during this time, who have never even visited their parents' country of origin."

Source - online
More on: #Court, #ZEP, #Permit

Comments


Must Read

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chiwenga commends church

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

7 hrs ago | 54 Views

Egodini decade of deception

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

8 hrs ago | 650 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

8 hrs ago | 399 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nurse up for theft

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

9 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

10 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

11 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

11 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Old Mutual deploys US$108 million worth of loans in Zimbabwe

08 Apr 2023 at 18:36hrs | 1093 Views

Mahere set to appeal conviction and sentence

08 Apr 2023 at 17:45hrs | 731 Views

Zanu-PF okays Mupfumira poll candidacy despite her claims of insanity

08 Apr 2023 at 17:45hrs | 1506 Views

Guptas secure Vanuatu citizenship

08 Apr 2023 at 17:44hrs | 1495 Views

'Proud Matabele' Ian McIntosh, a man who never forgot his roots

08 Apr 2023 at 17:32hrs | 1111 Views

Shingi Munyeza 'ate' my US$85 000 severance package, says Mutemererwa

08 Apr 2023 at 17:31hrs | 2835 Views

Zimbabwe police defend ban on political gatherings

08 Apr 2023 at 17:13hrs | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa ratchets up political persecution, claims ZLHR

08 Apr 2023 at 17:00hrs | 310 Views

Zanu-PF's rigging tendencies exposed

08 Apr 2023 at 16:37hrs | 692 Views

Chamisa's CCC candidate selection hits turbulence

08 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 1341 Views

Zimbabwean glitterati and Nigerian husband wanted for drug trafficking

08 Apr 2023 at 15:25hrs | 1248 Views

Mayor calls for scrapping of housing waiting list

08 Apr 2023 at 15:11hrs | 488 Views

Mnangagwa the Al Jazeera documentary protagonist

08 Apr 2023 at 14:21hrs | 1873 Views

Hwende wants Uebert Angel arrested

08 Apr 2023 at 14:21hrs | 798 Views

Rushwaya spared govt gold crackdown

08 Apr 2023 at 14:20hrs | 6774 Views

Mnangagwa lavished with gifts worth millions by corrupt investors

08 Apr 2023 at 14:19hrs | 626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days