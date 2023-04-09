Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa allocated 35 mines to war veterans two years ago to empower the liberation war icons, but officials entrusted with the responsibility to handover the claims have not done so amid allegations of corruption.

Addressing war veterans at Davies Hall in Bulawayo last Thursday, the Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said a probe to establish why war veterans have not been given the mining claims that include gold and lithium, two years after President Mnangagwa allocated them, has since been launched.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the ruling Zanu-PF national chairperson, said it was regrettable that senior officials in her ministry were involved in uncouth dealings, in the process bringing the name of the President into disrepute.

She said the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa was committed to improving the welfare of war veterans.

"The President in 2020 approved 35 mines which he said should be allocated to war veterans. These mines are across the country, some have since been given out to the beneficiaries, but others are yet to be handed over.

"We are hearing that the delays are as a result of underhand dealings by officials and I have reported that to the President. We are investigating and I want to assure you that we will get to the bottom of the matter.

"War veterans should never suffer," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She also took the opportunity to apprise the war veterans on the operationalisation of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) following its promulgation in September 2020.

The enactment of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act was in pursuit of President Mnangagwa's vision to move the country towards a prosperous and empowered middle-income society by 2030.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said prior to the process of aligning laws to the Constitution, war veterans and ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees were administered by two separate pieces of legislation namely, the War Veterans Act (Chapter 11:15) and the ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees Act (Chapter 17:10). These acts have since been repealed and replaced by the all-encompassing Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) which recognises all the categories of veterans of the liberation struggle as provided for by the Constitution. These are war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, non-combatant cadres and war collaborators.

"She said the intention of the Second Republic in aligning the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act (Chapter 17:12) to the Constitution is for Government to create a holistic framework for dealing with the welfare and economic empowerment of veterans of the liberation struggle.

"Through this Act, including the repealed legislation, veterans of the liberation struggle were and are still entitled to a monthly pension.

"Veterans and their children are also entitled to education benefits at Government schools or educational institutions and in the event of them or their children enrolling at non-Government institutions or outside the country, they are given educational benefits equal in amount to the fees payable at Government schools or institutions," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Government capped school fees allowance for war veterans' children at US$300 paid in local currency equivalent.

She said in addition, veterans, their spouses and children are entitled to full medical cover in the event of illness. In the unfortunate occurrence of death, families of deceased veterans are entitled to funeral grants as well as 20 percent of land gazetted for resettlement.

"In the past pensions for war veterans and ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees were determined differently.

"The formula for determining the monthly pension for these categories has now been harmonised under an indexation framework that was improved by the Second Republic to ensure that whenever salaries and allowances of members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are increased, the monthly pensions of war veterans are also automatically increased.

"It should also be noted that while all pensions payable from the Consolidated Revenue Fund are administered directly by the Pension Office in terms of the provisions of the Pensions Review Act (Chapter 16:03), the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs is still responsible for initiating fundamental changes to pension policy for its clients," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Source - The Herald
More on: #War, #VEts, #Mines

Comments


Must Read

CCC big guns feel the heat

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dodo pleased

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 8035 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

18 hrs ago | 798 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

20 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

22 hrs ago | 635 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

22 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chiwenga commends church

22 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

22 hrs ago | 213 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

23 hrs ago | 76 Views

Egodini decade of deception

23 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

23 hrs ago | 598 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nurse up for theft

23 hrs ago | 82 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

23 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

09 Apr 2023 at 10:29hrs | 2088 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

09 Apr 2023 at 09:07hrs | 202 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

09 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 276 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

09 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 2078 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

09 Apr 2023 at 08:39hrs | 436 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

09 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

09 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 1760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days