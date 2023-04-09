Latest News Editor's Choice


Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

by Staff reporter
As the manufacturing sector continues to increase production driven by favourable policies introduced by the Second Republic, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Senegal James Maridadi has decided to help the firms seek new markets in West Africa.

The move is expected to help Zimbabwe generate more foreign currency and create more employment opportunities as the new markets will require more products.

Recently, Ambassador Maridadi held a roadshow in Dakar, Senegal, promoting Mazoe, a unique local product.

A number of Senegalese people, and even foreigners, appreciated the test of the product, in a development that is expected to open a new market for the product.

Said Ambassador Maridadi: "Now that Covid-19 restrictions have been somewhat relaxed; the Embassy is going all out to bring some uniquely Zimbabwean products to this small, but exciting West African market boasting a total population of just under 60 million predominantly French speakers.

"Senegal is the natural point of entry as its capital, Dakar, is slowly but surely becoming the connection hub of the region.

"In addition to Senegal, the Embassy of Zimbabwe also has Mali, the Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde under its purview.

"French is the official language in all these countries although the Gambia, a former British colony with a population of about two million people, also has English as an official language."

Ambassador Maridadi said it was worth noting that part from being French speakers, both Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau have Portuguese and English as official languages although Portuguese and Cryol (an African dialect of Portuguese) are learnt at home.

Cape Verde's population is slightly above 500 000 whilst that of Guinea Bissau is about 1,5 million, making them reasonable markets for Zimbabwean products.

Ambassador Maridadi said an exhibition of Mazoe was mounted at Sea Plaza, which is Dakar's biggest and most prestigious shopping mall.

"Shoppers had the rare opportunity to sample one of Africa's finest products, and the result was beyond  expectations.

"It's not called Mazoe Orange Crush for nothing and it did not originate from 30km north of Harare under the jurisdiction of Chief Negomo for no reason.

"This buttresses the argument that the juice should have been registered and protected as a Geographical Indication also known as Appellations of Origin. Mazoe Orange is uniquely Zimbabwean in exactly the same measure that Champagne is uniquely French," said Ambassador Maridadi.He said the Senegal market "has been provoked" and if the initial market reaction is anything to go by, then West Africa could be a huge destination for Mazoe Orange crush.

"Next we are taking Zimbabwe tea and cigarettes," said Ambassador Maridadi.

Most local companies have increased production and their products now make 80 percent of those found on supermarket shelves.

This has seen more people being employed, in keeping with President Mnangagwa's promise made towards the 2018 elections of creating more jobs.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days