Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF supporters are now determined to unite around the winning nominees in the recent party primaries and ensure the ruling party achieves its huge majority in the harmonised elections in late July or August, supporters in Chegutu administrative district confirmed.

All party candidates have now been selected except for five constituencies where re-run primary elections are expected and with the Politburo stamping approval, candidates, agents and their supporters in Chegutu have united for a Zanu-PF resounding victory.

Speaking on Easter Saturday at the sidelines of a "Thank You" celebration event at Maonera Business Centre in Mhondoro-Mubaira, the birthplace of Zanu-PF senatorial candidate Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, party supporters pledged to unite and bury and divisions seen in the primaries.

The celebrations were organised by Ambassador Mutsvangwa and supporters from the rural area were treated to rare music performances by Allan Chimbetu who hails from the same district and Chief Hwenje.

"We will defend the party and make sure that Zanu-PF wins resoundingly here," said one party supporter in the midst of enjoying a song from the Dendera musician.

"We are very happy to have these early celebrations it shows we now have the best candidate who has a history with this area. This engagement is very good we want all candidates to emulate this gesture so that we manage to spread the gospel of mobilisation," Chegutu DCC chairman, Cde Brian Chinyama said.

The party's cell register has since reached the 4,5 million mark with the party now pushing for the 500 000 ands more to win at least 5 million votes.

Addressing the mass gathering, Ambassador Mutsvangwa dedicated his five-year tenure to massive development.

"Within 12 months we are going to start working on our main road, within four months we are going to bring boosters for your network, I want to make sure Mhondoro comes back on the development map," he said.

Zanu-PF Women's League secretary-general and the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, thanked the people of Mhondoro for resoundingly voting for Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

"I want to thank you for voting Ambassador Mutsvangwa into office. He has promised me his undying support and love for the development of his rural home," she said before calling for unity, peace and harmony before, during and after the polls. In his remarks, Zanu-PF's Mhondoro-Mubaira constituency candidate, Cde Chamu Chiwanza, confirmed that all the primary poll candidates and their supporters had united forces.

"We have united our forces and we want to make sure President Mnangagwa wins. I also want to thank you for voting for me to represent our party," he said.

The celebrations brought together the people of Norton, Selous, Chegutu and Mhondoro Mubaira to unite and work in harmony ahead of the imminent harmonised elections.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #CCC, #Elections

Comments


Must Read

CCC big guns feel the heat

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Dodo pleased

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 8049 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

18 hrs ago | 798 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

20 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

22 hrs ago | 635 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

23 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chiwenga commends church

23 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

23 hrs ago | 213 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Egodini decade of deception

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

23 hrs ago | 954 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

23 hrs ago | 598 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nurse up for theft

23 hrs ago | 83 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

23 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

09 Apr 2023 at 10:29hrs | 2088 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

09 Apr 2023 at 09:07hrs | 202 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

09 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 276 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

09 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 2079 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

09 Apr 2023 at 08:39hrs | 436 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

09 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

09 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 1760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days