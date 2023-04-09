Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

News / National

by Staff reporter

VILLAGERS in Hurungwe's Nyamakate area have lost substantial amounts of their maize crop to buffaloes and eland that have invaded the community.The affected villagers are under Chief Chundu in Hurungwe North constituency.Disgruntled villagers, who live adjacent to a game park, told NewsDay at the weekend that they were now living in fear of the animals.‘‘It is true that we have lost our maize crop to buffaloes and elands since Wednesday last week. It all started with elands, but buffaloes have since joined in destroying our maize fields. We are appealing to authorities to help us before we lose human life," said a villager, White Kachembere.Another villager, Chipo Shoshora, said their area was experiencing human and wildlife conflicts."These buffaloes are different from elephants which can be chased away through beating tins to make noise. We appeal to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to assist us as a matter of urgency,'' Shoshora said.She said nearly a hectare of her maize had been destroyed.Another villager, Jassel Kapesa, called for urgent action to drive away the animals.‘‘Buffaloes are not friendly animals at all. We call for urgent action to save crops and human life,'' Kapesa said.Last year, villagers lost maize to buffaloes.Hurungwe Rural District Council chairperson Badwell Chasara said he was unaware of the issue."I am yet to be updated on this matter. Let me engage our officers so that they work closely with ZimParks to deal with the situation urgently," Chasara said.Chief Abel Mbasera Chundu could not be reached for comment.ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said: "Let me check before I give you an official position on the matter."