Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Hurungwe's Nyamakate area have lost substantial amounts of their maize crop to buffaloes and eland that have invaded the community.

The affected villagers are under Chief Chundu in Hurungwe North constituency.

Disgruntled villagers, who live adjacent to a game park, told NewsDay at the weekend that they were now living in fear of the animals.

‘‘It is true that we have lost our maize crop to buffaloes and elands since Wednesday last week. It all started with elands, but buffaloes have since joined in destroying our maize fields. We are appealing to authorities to help us before we lose human life," said a villager, White Kachembere.

Another villager, Chipo Shoshora, said their area was experiencing human and wildlife conflicts.

"These buffaloes are different from elephants which can be chased away through beating tins to make noise. We appeal to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to assist us as a matter of urgency,'' Shoshora said.

She said nearly a hectare of her maize had been destroyed.

Another villager, Jassel Kapesa, called for urgent action to drive away the animals.

‘‘Buffaloes are not friendly animals at all. We call for urgent action to save crops and human life,'' Kapesa said.

Last year, villagers lost maize to buffaloes.

Hurungwe Rural District Council chairperson Badwell Chasara said he was unaware of the issue.

"I am yet to be updated on this matter. Let me engage our officers so that they work closely with ZimParks to deal with the situation urgently," Chasara said.

Chief Abel Mbasera Chundu could not be reached for comment.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said: "Let me check before I give you an official position on the matter."

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

CCC big guns feel the heat

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dodo pleased

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 8038 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

18 hrs ago | 798 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

20 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

22 hrs ago | 635 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

22 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chiwenga commends church

22 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

22 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

23 hrs ago | 213 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

23 hrs ago | 76 Views

Egodini decade of deception

23 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

23 hrs ago | 598 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nurse up for theft

23 hrs ago | 82 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

23 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

09 Apr 2023 at 10:29hrs | 2088 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

09 Apr 2023 at 09:07hrs | 202 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

09 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 276 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

09 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 2078 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

09 Apr 2023 at 08:39hrs | 436 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

09 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

09 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 1760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days