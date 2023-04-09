Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya says inflation is "felt" by consumers and not on paper, as official statistics are being challenged by independent experts.

For years, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), the main aggregator of statistics in the country, has been accused of not adopting a proper formula in assessing inflation, among other metrices.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube recently published Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 that cancelled the old inflation statistics derived from Zimbabwe dollar-priced goods and services. Ncube replaced it with a blended inflation rate that measures inflation as the main calculation using a weighted average of goods and services priced in Zimbabwe and US dollars.

However, industry responded by calling the new statistic "useless" as the accounting currency and base pricing for goods and services remains the Zimbabwe dollar, with the greenback being a reference currency.

"We have seen the parallel forex market widening over the past three weeks and we have an idea what is causing it. Our job is to make sure that we rein in that disparity between the official exchange rate and parallel market (one)and, of course, the effects to make sure it doesn't go into the private system," Mangudya told delegates at the release of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries 2022 Manufacturing Sector Survey last Thursday.

"But on inflation, we are happy that it has been going down from about 30%, month-on-month in July 2022, to 0,7% in January, month-on-month, -1,6% in February, and 0,1% in March this year. Inflation, Hon minister (Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza) and colleagues, is — if you are in hyperinflation you will feel it. You don't see it on paper. Inflation is felt.

"If you don't feel inflation — never worry about people and statistics and don't worry about historical issues, worry about month-on-month inflation."

Mangudya added that most of the prices of goods and services are referenced in hard currency.

"Even those ones we are saying are in the informal sector they are based on US dollars and they (informal traders) accept to be paid in either local currency or foreign currency and we don't see inflation because 70% of all transactions are in US dollars. So, we are seeing a very stable inflation rate right now," he said.

According to ZimStat, the annual inflation for March was 87,6%, from 92,3% in February, while the month-on-month inflation was 0,1% last month from -1,6% in the comparative prior period.

These statistics are based on the new blended calculation that has largely been dismissed.

American economist Steve Hanke, who has been one of the most prominent experts to dismiss ZimStat's inflation calculations, puts Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate at 508% as at the end of March. Hanke rates Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate as the highest in the world.

"In this week's inflation roundup, #Zimbabwe is in 1st place. On Mar 30, I accurately measured Zim's inflation at 508%/yr, over 2x ZimStat's official inflation rate of 243,8%/yr. Phony measurements from Taguma Mahonde & ZimStat," Hanke tweeted last week.

Mahonde is the ZimStat director-general.

The parallel exchange rate has surged to $1 800, from $1 200 against the greenback.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

CCC big guns feel the heat

3 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Dodo pleased

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 8060 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

18 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

18 hrs ago | 798 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

20 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

22 hrs ago | 635 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

23 hrs ago | 760 Views

Chiwenga commends church

23 hrs ago | 622 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

23 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

23 hrs ago | 213 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

23 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

23 hrs ago | 171 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

23 hrs ago | 77 Views

Egodini decade of deception

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

23 hrs ago | 957 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

23 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

23 hrs ago | 598 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Cop savages wife over cash

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Nurse up for theft

23 hrs ago | 83 Views

Council, war vets clash over torture base

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Lupane State University probed over alleged corruption

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Residents go eight years without tap water

23 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man killed in bar skirmish

24 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa is 'Gold Mafia's' lawyer?

09 Apr 2023 at 10:29hrs | 2089 Views

Give the MDC Concort Challenge a chance

09 Apr 2023 at 09:07hrs | 202 Views

Evil leaders who stand in front of churches canvassing for support are insulting God!

09 Apr 2023 at 09:04hrs | 276 Views

PHOTO: Giant fish caught at Lilstock Dam

09 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 2081 Views

Nakamba named Luton Town's Player of the Month

09 Apr 2023 at 08:39hrs | 436 Views

Mnangagwa gets 'anointing' from clergymen

09 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwean appointed managing director at Uganda's DFCU Bank

09 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 1761 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days