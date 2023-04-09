Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE United Family International Church (UFIC) led by prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa yesterday officially opened its multi-million-dollar Chitungwiza Basilica church, where hundreds of congregants gathered to witness the historic moment.Construction of the church, which began in 2011, was stalled due to clashes with the Environmental Management Agency, which claimed the property was built on a wetland.Yesterday's ceremony was attended by Makandiwa's "spiritual father" Victor Kusi Boateng, who heads the Power Chapel Worldwide, which is headquartered in Kumasi, Ghana.Said Boateng: "I thank the prophet for running the church smoothly. I think some nations can take lessons from him, the organisation and everything."UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa said: "The church was built by the prophet, his wife, and family."