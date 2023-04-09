FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change held its nominations recently around the country. What was exciting was its ability to attract young people under the age of 40 to get nominated.Find below a full list of Bulawayo under 40 nominated candidates.1. Gift Ostallos Siziba - Pelandaba Tshabalala2. Minenhle Gumede - Bulawayo North3. Discent Collins Bajila - Emakhandeni Luveve4. Memory Makasi - Nketa5. Tinashe Kambarami - Bulawayo North6. Rodney Jele- Nkulumane