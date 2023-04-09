Latest News Editor's Choice


FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change held its nominations recently around the country. What was exciting was its ability to attract young people under the age of 40 to get nominated.

Find below a full list of Bulawayo under 40 nominated candidates.

1. Gift Ostallos Siziba - Pelandaba Tshabalala
2. Minenhle Gumede - Bulawayo North
3. Discent Collins Bajila - Emakhandeni Luveve
4. Memory Makasi - Nketa
5. Tinashe Kambarami - Bulawayo North
6. Rodney Jele- Nkulumane



