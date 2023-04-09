Man fatally axes brother in law

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mberengwa man who recently axed his 22-year-old Mberengwa brother-in-law to death following a family feud.The victim, identified as Prince Makowa (22) died upon admission to Gweru Provincial Hospital following the attack.The suspect Tavonga Chitoro indiscriminately axed the victim all over the body, accusing him of contributing to his separation from his wife.The incident occurred last month at around 2 AM at Sokile Village under Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa District.The victim who is now deceased was a brother to the suspect's wife. At the time of the tragedy, Chitoro had divorced his wife.Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mohoko confirmed the incident."On 19 March 2023 at around 2 AM, Makowa was asleep outside his house at his homestead when the suspect came and struck him with an axe all over the body. The suspect accused the deceased of causing the separation between him and his wife," he said."The matter was reported to the police on the same day at around 7 AM and our officers attended the scene, but the suspect could not be located."Makowa sustained deep cuts on both legs and right hand and was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital he was further transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died a few days later.Police have since launched a manhunt for Chitoro."Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of lives," said Insp Mahoko.