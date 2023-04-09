Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central is gearing up for the historic 43rd independence celebrations amid calls for unity of purpose to make the national event a success.The ruling Zanu-PF party in Mashonaland Central Province convened a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting this Thursday aimed at organising party members ahead of independence celebrations to be held for the first time in a rural district, Mount Darwin.Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central chairperson, Cde Kazembe Kazembe said, "We had a fruitful meeting, we held our PCC. Our PCC was a special PCC we called all those who contested for MPs, senator, women's quota, those who won and those who didn't.""We also called secretaries for youth, women, and war veterans affairs so that we speak with one voice as we prepare for Independence celebrations. This is a special event in that the President saw it fit for us to host the event," he added.The PCC also brought together candidates who contested in the recent primary elections, with the focus now winning the forthcoming general elections.A member of the PCC said, "The big message now is for us to unite there are no losers there are winners as we go ahead to secure 5 million votes for His Excellency, the President of our party, Cde Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa. As the President says, we all need to go forward, build the nation of Zimbabwe, brick by brick.""Our main goal above everything is to ensure we put back Cde Mnangagwa in office, achieve the 5 million votes which are being emphasised and being sung every day in party Zanu-PF," emphasised another PCC member.Another member added, "We encourage each and everyone to unite work with unity, and do one thing. As for me, I encourage those who won and those who didn't to be one, ensure we have a huge task ahead of us to ensure our president wins resoundingly by over 5 million votes."The provincial leadership revealed there is much enthusiasm in Zanu-PF to mobilise support for the party in order to garner a landslide victory in the general elections.