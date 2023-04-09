Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central is gearing up for the historic 43rd independence celebrations amid calls for unity of purpose to make the national event a success.

The ruling Zanu-PF party in Mashonaland Central Province convened a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting this Thursday aimed at organising party members ahead of independence celebrations to be held for the first time in a rural district, Mount Darwin.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central chairperson, Cde Kazembe Kazembe said, "We had a fruitful meeting, we held our PCC. Our PCC was a special PCC we called all those who contested for MPs, senator, women's quota, those who won and those who didn't."

"We also called secretaries for youth, women, and war veterans affairs so that we speak with one voice as we prepare for Independence celebrations. This is a special event in that the President saw it fit for us to host the event," he added.

The PCC also brought together candidates who contested in the recent primary elections, with the focus now winning the forthcoming general elections.

A member of the PCC said, "The big message now is for us to unite there are no losers there are winners as we go ahead to secure 5 million votes for His Excellency, the President of our party, Cde Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa. As the President says, we all need to go forward, build the nation of Zimbabwe, brick by brick."

"Our main goal above everything is to ensure we put back Cde Mnangagwa in office, achieve the 5 million votes which are being emphasised and being sung every day in party Zanu-PF," emphasised another PCC member.

Another member added, "We encourage each and everyone to unite work with unity, and do one thing. As for me, I encourage those who won and those who didn't to be one, ensure we have a huge task ahead of us to ensure our president wins resoundingly by over 5 million votes."

The provincial leadership revealed there is much enthusiasm in Zanu-PF to mobilise support for the party in order to garner a landslide victory in the general elections.

Source - zbc
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Elections, #Ccc

Comments


Must Read

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

11 hrs ago | 2592 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

17 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

17 hrs ago | 158 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

17 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

17 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

17 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dodo pleased

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

17 hrs ago | 211 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

17 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 11287 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 496 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 860 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 331 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 663 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 865 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 650 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 635 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 230 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 615 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 198 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 180 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 101 Views

Egodini decade of deception

09 Apr 2023 at 12:00hrs | 414 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 247 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 170 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 1069 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 283 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 736 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

09 Apr 2023 at 11:31hrs | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days