Tsholotsho now a town

News / National

by Staff reporter

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council has been awarded town status, chairperson Esau Siwela has announced.Siwela said the move would bring more investment and help in the development of the town."We applied for town status last year and we are happy that it has been granted. We are hoping that it will pave way for investors to come in and invest so that we grow as a town and have our own properly functional systems. This will also help us because we will now be able to get access to government funds," Siwela said.He said Tsholotsho received a lot of investments from the diaspora, which had enabled it to grow in terms of social services, population and economic activities."Our diasporans have helped us immensely because they are the people who have been opening businesses in Tsholotsho. They have also invested money in various projects that have led to the growth of Tsholotsho and improved the lives of a lot of people. We are really grateful for everything that they have done for us."Siwela said the town status would assist the local authority and residents to source funds that would contribute to the rehabilitation of the Tsholotsho-Bulawayo Road, which he said was in a sorry state."I hope now we are going to be able to source funding to rehabilitate the Tsholotsho-Bulawayo Road. We have also engaged ourinvestors in the diaspora, and deliberated on what can be done to further sponsor the rehabilitation of our roads," he said.