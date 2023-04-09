Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A BEITBRIDGE-BASED South African immigration officer last Friday fought with Zimbabwe-bound travellers who had complained about his slow service.

A witness said the official went into a tantrum and threw away the passports of a group of restive travellers after they challenged him for insulting them.

South African border official Thabo Mogkola referred questions to Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza who did not respond.

"Please check with Siya (Qoza)," Mogkola said.

The latter ignored the questions.

A white female traveller who asked not to be named said the officer, who appeared to be in a bad mood and was openly rude, did not take it well when travellers complained about his slow pace.

"Travellers were also not happy about his rude manner of speaking, and they started grumbling after spending a long time waiting in the queue. He was deliberately being slow for reasons best known to him and trouble started," she said.

"He came out of his office and started collecting passports from the crowd.  He then went to a fence close by and threw the passports over. People scrambled to get their passports, while others physically attacked him," she said.

He is said to have fought back until some of his colleagues restrained him.

Travellers from Zimbabwe have often complained about being subjected to a slow service on the South African side of the Beitbridge Border Post.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

11 hrs ago | 2590 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

17 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

17 hrs ago | 677 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

17 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

17 hrs ago | 157 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

17 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

17 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

17 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dodo pleased

17 hrs ago | 148 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

17 hrs ago | 150 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

17 hrs ago | 168 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 11287 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 496 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 860 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 331 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 663 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 865 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 650 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 635 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 230 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 615 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 198 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 180 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 101 Views

Egodini decade of deception

09 Apr 2023 at 12:00hrs | 414 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 247 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 170 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 1069 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 283 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 736 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

09 Apr 2023 at 11:31hrs | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days