Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Three armed robbers who raided a Mukuru outlet in Lower Gweru, have been arrested a few hours after committing the crime.

Tapiwa Zhazha (31), Courage Bongani Moyo (31), and Gift Ncube (24) were intercepted by alert police detectives who acted on a tip-off leading to the trio's arrest.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest and commended the public for supplying vital information.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of three armed robbery suspects in connection with a robbery of Mukuru Shop at Maboleni Business Centre in Lower Gweru. Once again police would like to applaud members of the public who supplied information that led to the arrest of the three suspects," he said.

The three suspects confronted Michael Mpofu (23) of Maboleni on 28 March at around 10 AM at his workplace manning Mukuru Shop.

One of the men pointed a pistol at Mpofu and demanded cash and the complainant complied and gave the three men all the money in the cash box.

After committing the offence, the suspects fled the scene in a getaway car, a Honda Fit.

A report was made to the police.

"On the same day at around 8PM, information was received to the effect that the three suspects had been spotted in Nkayi heading towards Bulawayo. Police swiftly reacted and arrested the three suspects leading to the recovery of a Star Becheverria Pistol, 9mm calibre, with five rounds of ammunition, R5 010, US$64, and a Samsung Galaxy M13 cell phone," said Mahoko.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

11 hrs ago | 2584 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

16 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

16 hrs ago | 677 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

16 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

16 hrs ago | 157 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

16 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

16 hrs ago | 322 Views

Dodo pleased

16 hrs ago | 148 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

16 hrs ago | 210 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

16 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

17 hrs ago | 176 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 11286 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 496 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 860 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 331 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 662 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 865 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 650 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 635 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 230 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 615 Views

Bosso turn focus on Dembare game

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 198 Views

Trains collide head-on in Zimbabwe

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Bible verses

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 180 Views

11 000 pass through Beitbridge as Easter traffic doubles

09 Apr 2023 at 12:08hrs | 101 Views

Egodini decade of deception

09 Apr 2023 at 12:00hrs | 414 Views

Chief Dakamela launches housing and education foundations

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 247 Views

Nkayi MP rallies villagers

09 Apr 2023 at 11:48hrs | 170 Views

Mnangagwa saves humiliated Zanu-PF allies

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 1069 Views

Biti's lawyers say businesswoman seeking revenge

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 283 Views

Mthuli Ncube spends big in Parly seat bid

09 Apr 2023 at 11:32hrs | 736 Views

EU doesn't have solutions to Zimbabwe issues

09 Apr 2023 at 11:31hrs | 248 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days