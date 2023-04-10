Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ANOTHER Zanu PF parliamentary majority win could lead to enactment of more draconian laws and constitutional amendments detrimental to democracy, electoral watchdogs has warned.

The sentiments were also echoed by political commentators, who urged the opposition to work had to avoid another Zanu PF majority win in Parliament.

Human rights activist and analyst Youngerson Matete told NewsDay yesterday that the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party should focus on the presidency and parliamentary positions to preserve Zimbabwe's democratic space.

The country is heading for general elections late this year, with both Zanu PF and CCC targeting an outright victory.

Matete said another five years with a Zanu PF majority in Parliament would be tragic and disastrous for Zimbabwe's democracy and development.

"Post the 2023 harmonised elections, Zimbabwe cannot afford a Zanu PF parliamentary majority. If anything, we should learn from the past mistakes, especially in 2018 when the opposition allowed the ruling party to win the parliamentary majority because it didn't put more focus on the Parliament, which was a tragic mistake," Matete said.

"Zanu PF has since used its parliamentary majority to enact draconian laws such as the Patriotic Bill, the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act, the Maintenance of Public Order Act and the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Bill as well as amending the Constitution to consolidate power and shrink the democratic space.

"There is no doubt that if Zanu PF wins the parliamentary majority, it will further reverse the gains of the 2013 Constitution by further shredding the Constitution as it consolidates power, hence the tragic mistake of 2018 must be corrected this time around."

Matete said a parliamentary majority for the CCC would pave the way for implementation of necessary reforms.

"For a long time, the opposition and civil society have been calling for electoral, political and even economic reforms. It has been proven beyond reasonable doubt that Zanu PF will not reform itself out of power," he added.

"This is why the opposition CCC should aim to win the Parliament and lead the reform agenda and building of independent and strong institutions. Focusing on the presidency and neglecting the Parliament will not only be un-strategic, but a political suicide."

In an interview yesterday, Witwatersrand University-based political analyst Romeo Chasara said a two-thirds majority for any political party was unhealthy for democracy.

"A functional democracy does not need a party to have two-thirds majority because it can push for its draconian laws like what we witnessed in the past five years," he said.

"Zanu PF has been pushing for the enactment of the PVOs Bill and Patriotic Bill and with the majority it enjoys, these Bills can easily pass. The party also uses the whipping system, where every legislator is supposed to toe the party line. No country needs a party to have a two-thirds majority in this era where several nations are governed by coalitions."

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said political parties with a majority in Parliament are likely to tamper with the Constitution to suit their needs.

"However, when the parliamentary seats are balanced, it means they might need to look for coalition partners," he said.

"With Zanu PF, there is nothing like that. It's an outright majority which is a problem. All the decisions are based on Zanu PF caucus and that is very dangerous because generally, constitutional reform that is propagated by an authoritarian type of parliamentarian majority is based on entrenching the power and authority of government."

Ngwenya said a parliamentary majority for any party was unhealthy.

"Countries don't want to deal with authoritarian governments. Note that it also applies to CCC as they are also subject to diabolic influence when it comes to power retention," he said.

Neither of the parties could be reached for comment last night.

Zanu PF has always enjoyed majority representation in Parliament, except for in 2000 when opposition MDC first participated in the national elections, and in 2008 at the height of a tanking economy, job losses and disgruntlement over the crisis in the country , when the then opposition MDC-T grabbed some of the seats from the ruling party.

Source - newsday.co.zw
More on: #Zanu_PF, #PVO, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

28 mins ago | 67 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

37 mins ago | 85 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

47 mins ago | 162 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

58 mins ago | 104 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Erratum and Retraction

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

1 hr ago | 172 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

5 hrs ago | 851 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

17 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

18 hrs ago | 1680 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

19 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

19 hrs ago | 1482 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

19 hrs ago | 254 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

19 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

19 hrs ago | 911 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

19 hrs ago | 419 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4178 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 849 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 188 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 506 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 403 Views

Dodo pleased

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 267 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 287 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 401 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 78 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 209 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 230 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 263 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

10 Apr 2023 at 07:25hrs | 285 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 12703 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 530 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 940 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 350 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 689 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 931 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 739 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 251 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days