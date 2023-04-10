Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Erratum and Retraction

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In our Sunday issue of 3 April we ran a story headlined "West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid" in which we alleged that WestProp Holdings Ltd had omitted some important information about legal cases required by investors to make informed judgements when buying shares under its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange scheduled for April 29, 2023.

It has since come to our attention that the information we relied upon was not verified by our reporter based in Harare nor did the reporter contact WestProp for their side of the story. We therefore unreservedly retract the article and apologise to WestProp Holdings for the discomfort and alarm that might have been caused by our failure to verify the authenticity of the allegations.

We are in the meantime working with our Harare-based correspondent to ensure that in future such disturbing and unverified allegations that cause alarm are not repeated.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

28 mins ago | 67 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

37 mins ago | 85 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

47 mins ago | 162 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

58 mins ago | 104 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

1 hr ago | 172 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

1 hr ago | 202 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

5 hrs ago | 851 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

17 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

18 hrs ago | 1680 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

19 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

19 hrs ago | 1482 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

19 hrs ago | 254 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

19 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

19 hrs ago | 911 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

19 hrs ago | 419 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4178 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 849 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 188 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 506 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 403 Views

Dodo pleased

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 267 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 287 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 401 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 78 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 209 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 230 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 263 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

10 Apr 2023 at 07:25hrs | 285 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 12703 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 530 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 940 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 350 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 689 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 931 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 739 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 251 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days