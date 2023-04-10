Erratum and Retraction

News / National

by Staff Reporter

In our Sunday issue of 3 April we ran a story headlined "West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid" in which we alleged that WestProp Holdings Ltd had omitted some important information about legal cases required by investors to make informed judgements when buying shares under its listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange scheduled for April 29, 2023.It has since come to our attention that the information we relied upon was not verified by our reporter based in Harare nor did the reporter contact WestProp for their side of the story. We therefore unreservedly retract the article and apologise to WestProp Holdings for the discomfort and alarm that might have been caused by our failure to verify the authenticity of the allegations.We are in the meantime working with our Harare-based correspondent to ensure that in future such disturbing and unverified allegations that cause alarm are not repeated.