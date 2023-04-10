Latest News Editor's Choice


76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

by Staff Reporter
58 mins ago | Views
POLICE arrested 76 people in the operation, "No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances," on Good Friday.

Cumulatively, 4 843 have been arrested countrywide since the launch of the operation in February this year.

Taking to Twitter, police confirmed the arrests on 11 April.

Police are clamping down on drug barons with Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed "No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something", the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

The Government said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and illicit brews popularly known as njengu.

Source - Chronicle

