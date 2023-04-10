Latest News Editor's Choice


Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

by Staff Reporter
TWO girls aged 12 and 13 drowned on Sunday while they were swimming in a disused quarry pit near Donnybrook Racecourse.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

The bodies of the girls were taken to a local mortuary for post-mortem.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On April 9, 2023, police in Mabvuku recorded a sad incident where two girls aged 12 and 13 drowned in a disused quarry pit, near Donnybrook Racecourse while swimming," he said.

He said they will release more details on the case.

Source - Herald

