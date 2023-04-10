News / National
Two girls drown in disused quarry pit
TWO girls aged 12 and 13 drowned on Sunday while they were swimming in a disused quarry pit near Donnybrook Racecourse.
Police have since launched investigations into the case.
The bodies of the girls were taken to a local mortuary for post-mortem.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.
"On April 9, 2023, police in Mabvuku recorded a sad incident where two girls aged 12 and 13 drowned in a disused quarry pit, near Donnybrook Racecourse while swimming," he said.
He said they will release more details on the case.
Source - Herald