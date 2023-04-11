Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (second from left) engaged in a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko in Minsk
Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa reportedly chartered a private jet to Belarus last week, where she met with President Alexander Lukashenko. The purpose of the trip is unclear, but it has raised questions about whether Mnangagwa was conducting government business on behalf of the state.

Mnangagwa and her entourage reportedly hired a Gulfstream G550, whose average hourly rental rate is around $10,900. It takes an average of 10 hours to travel from Harare to Minsk, the Belarusian capital. This means a one-way trip would have cost at least $109,000.

While it could not be independently verified if the First Lady was on a private trip to Belarus, media reports from that country say she met with President Lukashenko to discuss government business.

First ladies do not hold official government positions under Zimbabwean law, and it is not clear under what arrangement Mnangagwa was conducting business on behalf of the state.

In a statement, the Zimbabwean embassy in Belarus said that Mnangagwa's trip was "at the invitation of the Belarusian government." However, the embassy did not provide any further details about the purpose of the trip.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba did not respond to requests for comment.

The First Lady's trip to Belarus comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a severe economic crisis. The country is in the grip of hyperinflation, and there are widespread shortages of basic goods.

Mnangagwa's husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came to power in a coup in 2017. He has promised to revive the economy, but so far he has failed to deliver on his promises.

The First Lady's trip to Belarus is likely to fuel speculation about her role in the government. Mnangagwa has been accused of using her position to enrich herself and her family.

In 2019, she was accused of using her position to secure a $1 million contract for her son's company. The contract was later canceled after a public outcry.

Mnangagwa has also been accused of using her position to import luxury goods, including a $400,000 Rolls-Royce.

The First Lady's trip to Belarus is likely to add to the growing public discontent with the Mnangagwa government.


Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 117 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1278 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1926 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5058 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 479 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days