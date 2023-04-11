Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa reportedly chartered a private jet to Belarus last week, where she met with President Alexander Lukashenko. The purpose of the trip is unclear, but it has raised questions about whether Mnangagwa was conducting government business on behalf of the state.Mnangagwa and her entourage reportedly hired a Gulfstream G550, whose average hourly rental rate is around $10,900. It takes an average of 10 hours to travel from Harare to Minsk, the Belarusian capital. This means a one-way trip would have cost at least $109,000.While it could not be independently verified if the First Lady was on a private trip to Belarus, media reports from that country say she met with President Lukashenko to discuss government business.First ladies do not hold official government positions under Zimbabwean law, and it is not clear under what arrangement Mnangagwa was conducting business on behalf of the state.In a statement, the Zimbabwean embassy in Belarus said that Mnangagwa's trip was "at the invitation of the Belarusian government." However, the embassy did not provide any further details about the purpose of the trip.Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba did not respond to requests for comment.The First Lady's trip to Belarus comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a severe economic crisis. The country is in the grip of hyperinflation, and there are widespread shortages of basic goods.Mnangagwa's husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came to power in a coup in 2017. He has promised to revive the economy, but so far he has failed to deliver on his promises.The First Lady's trip to Belarus is likely to fuel speculation about her role in the government. Mnangagwa has been accused of using her position to enrich herself and her family.In 2019, she was accused of using her position to secure a $1 million contract for her son's company. The contract was later canceled after a public outcry.Mnangagwa has also been accused of using her position to import luxury goods, including a $400,000 Rolls-Royce.The First Lady's trip to Belarus is likely to add to the growing public discontent with the Mnangagwa government.