Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

30 killed in Easter accidents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THIRTY people died while 153 others were injured in 288 road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide during this year's Easter Holidays.

Of the 288 road accidents, 16 of them were fatal.

During the same period last year, 73 people died, while 202 others were injured in 264 road traffic accidents recorded.

The number of deaths decreased this year, but there was an increase in road accidents recorded compared to last year.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to obey traffic rules and regulations to safeguard lives.

"It is disturbing to note that some of the accidents recorded during the period are attributed to human error, which includes speeding, inattention, misjudgment and failure to observe road rules and regulations by drivers.

"Most fatal road traffic accidents recorded occurred during the night when travellers were moving in numbers with vehicles overloaded, mixing goods and passengers, in the process ignoring safety measures," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on April 7, at around 6am, 10 people were killed, while 31 others were injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 192-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Highway when a Toyota Caravan kombi collided with a minibus.

One of the commuter omnibuses had churchgoers of the African Apostolic Church led by Arch-Bishop Paul Mwazha, while the other was carrying members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), who were on their way to attend church services during the Easter holidays.

In another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 9 at around 11pm at the 5km peg along Mvuma-Gweru Road, six people died, while five others were injured when a Mercedes Benz Sprinter with 24 passengers on-board side swiped with a UD truck carrying 31 passengers.

The truck driver did not stop after the accident and was involved in another accident at the 192-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road where the truck veered off the road resulting in the injury of three passengers who were in the truck.

In another accident, two people died, while two others were injured when a Honda Fit vehicle with four occupants on-board veered off the road and landed beneath a bridge at the 213km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road on April 9, 2023 at around 11pm.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 116 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 979 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1278 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1926 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5058 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 479 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days