Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's hounds have ferociously turned on one of their party's biggest apologists, Hopewell Chin'ono, in a nasty fight that is threatening to rip apart the political outfit.

Mr Chin'ono, a journalist turned opposition activist who has made a career out of criticising Government and the ruling Zanu-PF party, appears to have stirred a hornet's nest after launching a scathing attack on Mr Chamisa, the CCC party and its senior leadership.

Posting on his microblogging social media Twitter handle yesterday, Mr Chin'ono made a slew of allegations against the CCC, including labelling it weak and accusing the top leadership of having abandoned its interim vice chairperson Job Sikhala and family.

This follows Sikhala's own stinging allegations of betrayal and abandonment by his erstwhile colleagues in the opposition.

This has since divided the opposition camp with some siding with Mr Chin'ono, while others are accusing him of washing the party's dirty linen in public.

The nasty fight started when CCC member Mr Makomborero Haruzivishe referred to Mr Chin'ono as a dog.

"Lol ambassador Shabba gone rogue again. A dog that forgets it's mandate in society is problematic. Instead of barking thieves away Shabba is busy biting the victims of robbery.

"If it's whiskey then Shabba must self quarantine till sober. Imi muchinyanya, munopirei imbwa doro," he wrote on Twitter.

In response, Mr Chin'ono said: "Calling me a dog with the blessing of your leadership is what makes CCC unattractive to many who chose to keep quiet and watch you tear your party into pieces!

"I have never been CCC & I will never be part of a ZANUPF B which insults and calls people Dogs! Good luck with 2023," reads one of the tweets.

Mr Chin'ono also accused CCC of abandoning Sikhala.

"Nonsense! Your party has failed to even help @JobSikhala1 who is rotting in prison. His family starves and have to live through well wishers.

"His kids fees has not been paid, and you come here on Twitter to grandstand, posting useless messages. You deceive the foolish not me!" he said.

Mr Chamisa has in the past been accused of failing to rein in his cultist supporters who include a host of current and former student union leaders and activists.

This has alienated him from senior members of the party who feel sidelined by the young turks.

Apparently, after feeling the heat, Mr Chamisa also weighed in on the ongoing feud.

"Weak people criticize others. Strong people criticize themselves and give ideas and solutions. Let's all be strong people. Stronger together," in a Twitter post that some said is a subtle dig at Mr Chin'ono.

Mr Chamisa received serious backlash from several people advising him to take constructive criticism instead of behaving like a demigod.

"This will be used to call ‘someone' weak. Criticism isn't a sign of weakness president, most people who criticise actually care.

"Pointing out what needs fixing (criticising), even without supplying the solutions must be welcomed by CCC. Strong organisations learn from bad reviews," said one @Lillynyoni.

Another user @ppungwe also agreed 100 percent with @Lillynyoni.

"There is a lot to learn when issues are aired and addressed! A lot of growth & positive character building can be attributed to constructive criticism! It's hard to hear but very much needed input in every organisation, place and individuals too."

Source - The Herald
More on: #CCC, #Fights, #Apart

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 114 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 977 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3011 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 813 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1308 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 985 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 582 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 908 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1276 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1925 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5058 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 479 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days