Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected in Bulawayo today where he will lead deliberation on the inclusion of youth in economic development, while also tackling the topical issue of drug and substance abuse ravaging communities.

Today's engagement comes barely a week after President Mnangagwa officiated at the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation last Thursday.

In line with his policy of leaving no one and no place behind in pursuit of the national development agenda and Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has availed himself in various social groups where Government policies are enunciated.

Government ministries spearheading the programme are expected to make presentations on how they are implementing the economic blueprint National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).

The event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 1.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni confirmed the President's visit.

"We are expecting the President to grace the Vision 2030 Movement engagement to be held tomorrow (today) at the ZITF exhibition centre in Bulawayo. This is a meeting about the inclusion of youths in economic development where Government is expected to outline some of the major highlights that have been achieved under the NDS-1. Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube will also address the gathering," he said.

Mr Nyoni said the country is also dealing with a serious drug problem affecting the youth and today's meeting will also tackle the issue.

Vision 2030 Movement vice president Miss Primrose Moyo said the engagement is an opportunity for young people to have a better appreciation of Government programmes.

Miss Moyo said young people are grateful to President Mnangagwa for heeding their call.

"It shows that the President is a listening leader. He is availing his time to young people demystifying the narrative that a President should be inaccessible," she said.

"Through the engagement with the President we expect young people to appreciate better Government programmes as well as how they can also be involved in economic productivity."

Miss Moyo said young people have a role to play in ensuring that the country attains an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

She said it is worrying to note that the generality of young people are wasting their lives on drugs instead of participating in the country's economic productivity.

"Hence, this engagement is expected to open the eyes of some of these youths so that they understand the economic opportunities that are available to them. We have invited the Youth Empowerment Bank among other institutions to make exhibitions on what the youth can take advantage of as we forge towards Vision 2030," said Miss Moyo.

"At the moment we are concerned that a lot of youths are using their energies to abuse drugs as opposed to partaking in economic productivity. The conference is expected to show how drug abuse is a hindrance towards the attainment of Vision 2030."

Zimbabwe is working towards a drug-free society through a drug master plan which will help the country achieve Vision 2030. The master plan aims at dealing with drug and substance abuse in society.

Addressing youths during the National Youth Day celebrations in Lupane recently, President Mnangagwa said under the Second Republic, his administration will continue to avail opportunities for the youth to realise their full potential in line with the devolution and decentralisation policy of ensuring that young people have access to quality social services such as education and health facilities.

He also noted that drug and substance abuse is one of the leading causes of crime, gang violence, dysfunctional families, injury and premature death of young people.

At Government level, an inter-ministerial committee is scaling up the implementation of multi-pronged strategies in response to the drugs and substance abuse scourge.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 118 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 980 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3014 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 909 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1278 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1926 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5058 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 479 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days