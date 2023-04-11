Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WHEN the 1896 First Umvukela/Chimurenga military campaign against the Ndebeles had not been a success, arch-imperialist Cecil John Rhodes called for a great indaba with Ndebele chiefs (izinduna) in the Matobo Hills where he managed to seal a peace deal that ultimately led to the colonisation of Zimbabwe.

However, one of the traditional leaders, Chief Maduna, born Dambisamahubo, refused to participate in that meeting with the colonialists.

History has it that Chief Maduna had conquered the whites during the 1896 Umvukela/Chimurenga uprisings, killing many of them as he led the Godlwayo military regiment.

Since then, Insiza District in Matabeleland South has earned a unique status among the country's districts.

Most of the people who come from Insiza, identify themselves as Godlwayo, an indomitable identity that links directly to Chief Maduna's military prowess in 1896 which led to the defeat of the white settlers.

Today, there are graves of whites who were killed in Filabusi, which serves as a reminder of how the Ndebele warriors who were armed with shields and spears, fought and defeated the white colonialists who had superior weaponry.

As the country commemorates the 43 years of independence on April 18, Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu, who on Saturday will be installed as Chief Maduna IV, recounted how his great-great-grandfather resisted white dominance.

"In actual sense, Insiza District should be renamed Godlwayo District. We hope in our engagements with Government it will be changed. Godlwayo was part of King Lobengula's army led by Chief Maduna, born Dambisamahubo," he said.

"In 1896 there was an uprising countrywide and during this period Chief Maduna's name rose to prominence as he fought and defeated the whites at that time, he lived in Malungwana in Esigodini area. During the uprising, the Godlwayo regiment killed between 38 and 41 British troopers."

Mr Mafu said the battle became known as "Impi Yehloka Elibomvu" as they decapitated their heads before leaving them to dry.

The incoming chief said places in the district are named after the whites who were killed during that battle.

"Even the dam called Lake Cunningham in Filabusi is named after Cunningham, the other dam is known as Insiza Mayfair, one of the whites who was killed by Chief Maduna who also killed Cunningham's family in the process," he said.

"So when other Ndebele chiefs were being called for an Indaba with Rhodes in 1896, Chief Maduna did not attend the meeting.

He is said to have actually queried the rationale behind ‘being called to a meeting by someone I have defeated'."

Mr Mafu said the whites who were governing at the time charged him with murder leading to his escape to an area in what is now known as Mberengwa.

He said realising that his people were suffering under white supremacy, Chief Maduna handed himself to the colonialist administration leading to his arrest.

"My great-great-grandfather was arrested and taken to Bulawayo and while in incarceration, prison walls mysteriously collapsed and that is where the term ‘Umadabula Ijele Kwa Bulawayo' came from. After the walls collapsed, he did not escape, but was found outside the prison gates and I can't explain how the wall fell apart," said Mr Mafu.

"Chief Maduna was taken to court and there was a single witness who had claimed to have witnessed the murder of the whites.

A shocking incident occurred when that witness was being taken to testify, he was struck by lightning while riding on a horse, and the case collapsed."

Mr Mafu said thereafter, whites moved Chief Maduna from Malungwana area to Filabusi before further pushing to Nyoni Village.

Chief Maduna was buried at Nyoni Village and his great-great-grandson is in the process of reviving the homestead, which had turned into ruins.

Mr Mafu said after Chief Maduna's death, his son, Sikhathi, who succeeded him suffered the same fate as his father for also resisting colonial dominance.

He said Jim who was Chief Maduna II was moved from Nyoni Village to Avoca area where Chief Vezi Maduna III lived and died in February 2021.

Chief Maduna III was detained for years for his involvement in the nationalist movement in the 1960s and 1970s.

During the Pearce Commission of 1972, which was an attempt by both the British and Ian Smith to legitimise Rhodesia's Unilateral Declaration of Independence, Chief Maduna led his people in Insiza District to reject the commission.

His political activities led to the Rhodesian government arresting and detaining him in 1976, and he spent most of his time in solitary confinement and was released during the ceasefire period.

Mr Mafu said from his great-great-grandfather to his father, they have not tolerated Western dominance.

"What we can trace is that the Maduna chieftaincy has never tolerated being ruled by force. They have never tolerated being oppressed by foreigners as colonialists did when they came to Zimbabwe," he said.

"They committed to defending the rights of their people. So, by rebuilding my home where my great-great-grandfather stayed, I'm committing to remaining resolute in defence of my people's rights."

One of the village heads, Mr Antony Msimanga said due to resistance to colonialism, Rhodesian authorities stripped the Maduna chieftainship, imposing new chiefs in their community.

"While I worked with Chief (Vezi) Maduna I know how his father was persecuted by the whites for resisting their dominance.

His father was moved from one place to the other as whites tried to frustrate him and his people," he said.

"Chief Vezi Maduna suffered the most as he was imprisoned for his political activism. When he was released, there was a hero's welcome as the community was jubilant to receive him. There was a big celebration and 15 beasts were killed to celebrate his release."

Lawyer and Ndebele culture researcher, Mr Thomas Sibanda said the Maduna chieftaincy and his Godlwayo regiment have always protested subjugation even before the advent of colonialism.

He, however, could not validate whether Chief Maduna attended the chief's indaba with Rhodes or not, but however, confirmed that the chief became a wanted man for his military role during the 1896 Umvukela/Chimurenga.

"The Godlwayo regiment participated in the Ndebele-Boer wars which led to treaties being signed. They also were key in the Anglo-Ndebele wars between 1893 and 1896 and their chief could not be convicted in 1896 after the only witness had been struck by lightning," said Mr Sibanda.

"They helped Mzilikazi to establish his Ndebele State and some of the wars that they fought started when they were still in South Africa. We also see them through Chief Vezi Maduna being instrumental in the liberation struggle."

Mr Sibanda said Chief Maduna was one of the few chiefs who was directly involved in the war of independence which resulted in his arrest.

He said what has remained unique among Chief Maduna subjects is that colonialism did not disintegrate them.

Source - The Chroncile
More on: #Maduna, #Chief, #Lgend

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 118 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1309 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 909 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1278 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1926 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5059 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 480 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days