Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TEMPERS flared during the trial of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa as her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, and the prosecution haggled over cross-examination procedures, forcing the court to briefly adjourn.

Mubaiwa is being accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa in 2019.

Her lawyer became emotional after prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu kept objecting to the way Chiwenga's security aide Seargent Andrew Mugariri was being cross-examined.

Mtetwa stood her ground and refused to be lectured on how to structure her questions saying if aggrieved by her questions, the State would be given an opportunity to re-examine the witness if it so wishes.

Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka  tried to restore order in the courtroom, but to no avail.

The magistrate then briefly adjourned trial as the prosecutor left the courtroom in a huff.

The trial later resumed  with Chakanyuka warning Mtetwa to respect the court and be examplary in her conduct

"You're a senior lawyer, how will the young lawyers learn from you?" Chakanyuka asked.

But Mtetwa shot back: "My duty as a senior lawyer is to teach them and not to bend the law to suit their agenda."

In his evidence-in-chief, Mugariri told the court that when they arrived in South Africa for Chiwenga's medical attention, he allegedly overheard Health deputy minister John Mangwiro, who was heading the delegation, saying the VP wanted to rest at a hotel.

Mugariri said it was Mangwiro who said he was arranging Chiwenga's admission to hospital with one doctor Ceiling.

The court also heard that samples of urine drawn from the Vice-President was swapped with samples which were not his.

Mtetwa asked Mugariri who could have swapped the samples when doctor Ceiling extracted the Vice-President's urine samples in the absence of Mubaiwa.

Mugariri said he did not know who did that.

Mugariri told the court that Mubaiwa would spend an hour or less at the VP's hospital bed and disappear, but his testimony was in contrast to evidence given by another State witness, Tafadzwa Dzungudza, who told the court that the ex-model would spend five to six hours at the hospital.

Mugariri also told the court that he was the one who removed Chiwenga's blood-stained T-shirt following a directive from Mubaiwa, but this was contrary to evidence given earlier on by another State witness, Warren Sibanda, who claimed to have undressed the VP.

Mtetwa then asked him if he was aware that by washing the blood-soaked T-shirt, he was destroying evidence required by the court, but Mugariri said there was nothing he could do as he was simply acting on directives.

"If your bosses said shoot the Vice-President, are you going to do that because it's an instruction?" Mtetwa asked.

"No," Mugariri replied, adding that he had sold the mobile phone he used to take the pictures of the blood-soaked T-shirt.

He told the court that he was not inside the room where Mubaiwa is alleged to have attempted to kill the Vice-President.

The trial was postponed to April 25 for continuation.

Source - newsday
More on: #Tempers, #Mugabe, #Trial

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

1 hr ago | 118 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

18 hrs ago | 981 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

20 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

20 hrs ago | 1310 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

20 hrs ago | 987 Views

Erratum and Retraction

20 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

11 Apr 2023 at 09:54hrs | 417 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

11 Apr 2023 at 09:51hrs | 909 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

11 Apr 2023 at 09:45hrs | 1278 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

10 Apr 2023 at 22:23hrs | 2586 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

10 Apr 2023 at 20:38hrs | 1926 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

10 Apr 2023 at 20:14hrs | 5059 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

10 Apr 2023 at 20:13hrs | 1856 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

10 Apr 2023 at 20:12hrs | 601 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

10 Apr 2023 at 20:11hrs | 788 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

10 Apr 2023 at 20:05hrs | 859 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

10 Apr 2023 at 20:03hrs | 293 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

10 Apr 2023 at 20:01hrs | 1193 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

10 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1064 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

10 Apr 2023 at 19:55hrs | 548 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

10 Apr 2023 at 19:54hrs | 480 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4724 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 3078 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 867 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1389 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days