Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is likely to represent Zanu-PF in Zvimba West after his rival pulled out from a scheduled primary election re-run.

A re-run was scheduled in Zvimba West where an earlier primary election was marred by reports of violence and massive rigging which forced the ruling party's politburo to order a re-run.

His opponent Gifford Gomwe has, however, pulled out of the race.

In a letter dated April 10 2023, Gomwe said he was not forced to step aside.

"I Gifford Gomwe hereby notify you that I have voluntarily withdrawn from the parliamentary re-run election in Zvimba West," Gomwe wrote.

"I have withdrawn in favour of Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi and wish to inform you that I will be spearheading development working with Ziyambi Ziyambi for the good of our constituency. In unity we can do more."

He implored his supporters to rally behind Ziyambi.

"I am urging everyone who supports development to rally behind Cde Ziyambi as we chart a new trajectory in our beloved constituency, Zanu-PF party and our own country," he said.

"I am grateful for your continued support and hope you will bear witness to development and more development."

Ziyambi was among a number of ministers and other senior party heavyweights including sitting Members of Parliament (MPs)who were defeated in the primary elections held a fortnight ago.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka lost to Chinjayi Kambuzuma in Hurungwe West, while Information and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Kindness Paradza also lost in Makonde.

Joseph Chinotimba lost his Buhera South ticket to a young turk, Ngonidzashe Mudekunye.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokhuthula Matsikenyere suffered a heartbreak after losing to Wilson Maphosa in Chimanimani West. Transport deputy minister Mike Madiro was another casualty after losing to his former ally Admire Mahachi in Mutare North.

Another bigwig, Christopher Chingosho was defeated by a young farmer Farai Mapfumo in Headlands. Chingosho is a former Local Government deputy minister. Another incumbent James Munetsi lost to Joseph Muwombi in Makoni North, while incumbent Zanu-PF Mutare West MP, Percy Muchimwe was trounced by Brighton Mwanengureni.

In Makoni South, sitting MP Misheck Mataranyika was defeated by Albert Nyakuedzwa, while in Mutasa North, incumbent Chido Madiwa lost to Obey Bvute.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days