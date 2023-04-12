Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has urged youths to shun violence and focus on building their future. He made the remarks while addressing a youth interface rally in Harare on Saturday.Chiwenga said that violence is not the answer to any problem and that it only leads to destruction. He urged the youths to use their energy and talents to build a better future for themselves and the country."I urge you to shun violence and focus on building your future. Violence is not the answer to any problem. It only leads to destruction. Use your energy and talents to build a better future for yourselves and the country," Chiwenga said.He also warned the youths against being used by politicians for their own selfish agendas. He said that politicians are only interested in using the youths to achieve their own goals and that they will abandon them once they have served their purpose."Do not be used by politicians. They are only interested in using you to achieve their own goals. Once they have used you, they will abandon you. So, be careful," Chiwenga said.Chiwenga also urged the youths to be patriotic and to work towards building a better Zimbabwe. He said that the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths and that they have a responsibility to make Zimbabwe a better place."Be patriotic and work towards building a better Zimbabwe. The future of the country lies in your hands. You have a responsibility to make Zimbabwe a better place," Chiwenga said.The Vice President's remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe is facing a number of challenges, including a struggling economy and political instability. The country is also facing a high rate of unemployment, which has led to a number of protests and demonstrations.Chiwenga's remarks are likely to be welcomed by many Zimbabweans, who are tired of violence and instability. His call for unity and peace is a positive message that could help to restore hope in the country.However, it remains to be seen whether the youths will heed Chiwenga's call. The youths have been at the forefront of the protests and demonstrations in recent years. They are angry about the country's economic problems and the lack of opportunities.It is possible that the youths will continue to protest and demonstrate, despite Chiwenga's call for peace. However, it is also possible that the youths will listen to Chiwenga and focus on building a better future for themselves and the country.