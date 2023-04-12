Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura has completed his move to the Italian side Udinese after it was revealed yesterday that the defender has entered into a four-year deal with the Serie A club that becomes effective at the end of his contract with Bournemouth in June.Zemura, who has been involved in an ugly stand-off with Bournemouth in the last few weeks over contractual issues, has since made up his mind to leave England and begin a new adventure in Italy.He will move on a free transfer.Udinese confirmed signing the 23-year old defender who now becomes the first Zimbabwean to play in the Italian top league."Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the signing of the player Jordan Zemura," the club said in a statement yesterday."The defender will reinforce the squad starting from the 2023/2024 season and has signed a contract that binds him to the Juventus club until 30 June 2027. Zemura, therefore, will finish the season at Bournemouth in the Premier League.""Jordan is a left winger who can act in both a four-man and fifth-man defence, with excellent technical qualities and speed. Zemura was born in London on November 14, 1999 and began playing football in the QPR youth sector before moving, at the age of 12, to the Charlton academy with which he played up to the under-21 team". The statement then continued: "In the summer of 2019 he was hired by Bournemouth team in which he has played to date and with which, in the 21/22 season, he was among the protagonists of promotion to the Premier League scoring three goals in 33 appearances in the Championship. In the current season, he played 19 Premier League games for the Cherries, two in the League Cup and one in the FA Cup. Zemura also made six appearances for the Zimbabwe national team. Welcome Jordan!"Udinese emerged the winner in the race for the defender's signature. Zemura apparently was being monitored by the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United, while others such as Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United were reportedly admirers.Zemura had been sidelined by Bournemouth from the first team after he refused to sign a new contract. It was said that he had been sent to train with their development squad for the rest of the season.The 23-year-old made his name at Bournemouth during their promotion-winning 2021/22 season, scoring three goals in 33 Championship games as the Cherries finished second.Zemura has played 22 times in all competitions for Bournemouth this term but has been left out of the matchday squad for their last five games and has since been demoted to their development squad.Udinese view Zemura as a long-term replacement for 20-year-old Destiny Udogie, whose loan from Tottenham expires this summer. Left-back Zemura was born and raised in London, playing his football for QPR and Charlton youth academies before moving to Bournemouth in 2019. He has 22 competitive appearances for the Cherries so far this season, contributing one assist.His contract with the Premier League side only runs to June 2023, so Zemura was allowed to negotiate a new deal with a different club and Udinese staged the swoop earlier than anyone else.