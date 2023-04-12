Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

The African Apostolic Church founded and led by Archbishop Paul Mwazha has pledged their unwavering support for Zanu-PF and promised to pray for the nation before, during and after the harmonised elections to be held this year at a date yet to be proclaimed by President Mnangagwa.This pledge was delivered by Bishop Israel Mwazha who was giving his remarks during the Easter celebrations held by the church at the Guvambwa shrine, Sadza Growth Point, in Chikomba district this weekend.Thousands of the congregants gathered at the shrine in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.Vice President Dr Constantine Chiwenga graced the event.Before Bishop Israel Mwazha delivered his speech, Vice President Chiwenga addressed the gathering where he commended the church for standing with ruling party since the armed struggle era."We regret that today, Archbishop Paul Mwazha is not here today with us at this gathering, but we are aware that he is with us spiritually for he is well represented by the church leadership. We are thankful to him, because even when we were growing up, before we joined the armed struggle, we heard of his great deeds here in Chivhu, Wedza and areas like Buhera among others."He later supported us during the armed struggle through prayers, and as someone who had businesses in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East Province, he also assisted us with food and clothes and that played a major role till we gained independence in 1980."We therefore thank God. We liberated our nation working together with Mutumwa Paul Mwazha we Africa. We remain a peaceful people through the prayers from you the church, who continuously pray for our President, and me his Vice President, our legislators, so that we remain united. So that God can give us wisdom as we built this great nation."Our President is always saying Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, nekerekewo inovakwa nevene vayo. You and us are one as we build our nation with peace and prosperity. As you are aware, this year we will have our harmonised elections. These elections will be successful only if our nation is peaceful. That peace and support comes from you the people. The party belongs to you. The church belongs to you. We appeal for your support, the kind of support you gave us during the days of the liberation struggle. Let us remain supporting each other and united as before."In his remarks, Bishop Israel Mwazha said he and the church members will give support to the ruling party and pray for its victory."Honourable Vice President, the church is cognisant of the forthcoming harmonised elections. As a church, we pray for peace, tranquillity before, during and after elections, and it is our duty as a church to pray to God for divine intervention so that there is oneness, there is spirit of love, brotherhood amongst the children of Zimbabwe."And we are, so biased, because we then also ask for God's favour that our ruling party prevails, because this is what we were taught by Paul Mwazha we Africa."I would like to extend my gratitude, and that of Paul Mwazha of Africa as well as the generality of the church members to the government for creating a conducive environment for churches. We cherish the constitutional right that of freedom of worship which the Government has availed to the church. Honourable Vice President, Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa extends his gratitude to you. Be sure of our unwavering support in the work you are doing in rebuilding our great nation and restoring it to its rightful position within Africa.He said the church is also alive to the fact that the Second Republic has ushered in investment and there is notable development across the country."We greatly appreciate the Government of Zimbabwe led by President Mnangagwa, for the developments that are taking place. He is leading this nation with wisdom, that is why we are seeing a lot of development in the country."There has been a lot of development in the last three years, even our airports have been transformed, even business-travel, it is evident of a reviving economy. We see people bringing in investment to this country. Dams are being constructed, bridges, new industries, a growing mining and agricultural sector."