Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Two police officers who were married but are now on separation are failing to account for their minor child's whereabouts, in a mysterious case that has raised suspicion of murder.

The child was one year and eight months old when she was last seen at the couple's former residence in Mabvuku over three years ago.

Curiously, the couple has not filed a missing person report with relatives and neighbours, also professing ignorance on the whereabouts of the child.

Samunderu Muchazepi and Agness Khoza, who are both constables with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have since been arrested after failing to give a satisfactory explanation on the whereabouts of their child. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) (Homicide) are still investigating the case before the State prepares an appropriate charge pending the couple's expected court appearance.

It is alleged that on an unknown date in February 2020, Khoza was deployed to Zvishavane and left her daughter in the custody of the father Muchazepi although they had been on separation since December 2019.

Khoza returned from Zvishavane after a month and Muchazepi could not give a plausible explanation on the whereabouts of the couple's daughter.

Neighbours noticed that something was amiss and an unknown informant tipped off the police who interrogated the couple.

They couple could still not give a satisfactory explanation on the whereabouts of their child and suspicion was raised that they might have murdered her and concealed the death.

Muchazepi and Khoza were taken to ZRP Ruwa from where they were taken to CID Homicide for further management.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Child, #Missing, #Couple

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Pastor and Businessman Isaiah Sovi fingered in Gold Mafia saga

46 mins ago | 348 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 1030 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

6 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

7 hrs ago | 300 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

22 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

22 hrs ago | 926 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

23 hrs ago | 830 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 728 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 744 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 393 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2226 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 449 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 569 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 554 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1956 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 687 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 525 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 146 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 920 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1496 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 577 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 218 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 95 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 206 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 795 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 175 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

12 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2198 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

12 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1102 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

11 Apr 2023 at 16:19hrs | 1270 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

11 Apr 2023 at 15:45hrs | 3802 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

11 Apr 2023 at 14:30hrs | 1570 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

11 Apr 2023 at 14:20hrs | 897 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

11 Apr 2023 at 14:10hrs | 1522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days