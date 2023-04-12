Latest News Editor's Choice


Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BELARUS will exhibit at this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for the first time ever, as relations between Harare and Minsk continue to grow from strength to strength following President Alexander Lukashenko's recent State visit.

Zimbabwe will in turn reciprocate the gesture by participating at the Belarus Agriculture Fair 2023 scheduled for some time this month or in May.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the two countries continued to resolve bilateral and multi-lateral issues.

"Belarus will exhibit at the 2023 Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. In turn, Zimbabwe is expected to participate at the Belarus Agricultural Fair in April/May 2023. The countries will also cooperate in mining and energy," she said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava was in Belarus late last month for an official visit following President Lukashenko's state visit.

Apprising Cabinet on Ambassador Shava's visit, Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Prof Amon Murwira, who is the acting Foreign Affairs Minister, said the visit had culminated in the reinforcing of multi-sectoral relations between Harare and Minsk.

"Cabinet received and adopted the Report on the Official Visit to the Republic of Belarus undertaken from 27 to 29 March, 2023 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr. Frederick Makamure Shava, as presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary , Hon. Prof. Amon Murwira, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

 "Under economic co-operation, ZimTrade and the National Centre for Marketing and Price Study of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Belarus expressed interest in importing avocado pears and macadamia nuts from Zimbabwe.

"Furthermore, Zimbabwe is earmarked to receive fire tenders from Belarus, starting with a batch of 30 trucks that will come with spares."

Minister Mutsvangwa said that following Minister Shava's visit, the two countries had agreed to expedite the 3rd phase of the Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

"For the realisation of the refurbishment of existing and construction of new grain silos, and the supply of 15 to 20 horsepower capacity tractors for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme.

"The objective of the visit was to reinforce the country's multi-sectoral relations with the Republic of Belarus and identify new areas of cooperation," she said.

"The two countries resolved issues on bilateral and multi-lateral co-operation."

