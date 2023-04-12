Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The High Court has dismissed an application for appeal by former Cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira who was challenging the lower court's decision to dismiss her application for discharge at the close of the State's case.

The ex-minister is facing allegations of giving specific instructions to the management of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to enter into a housing project with a company called Drawcard Enterprises (Private) Limited (Drawcard).

Mupfumira's application for discharge was dismissed by Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna which did not go down well with her.

Irked by Mr Nduna's ruling, Mupfumira proceeded to the High Court challenging the magistrate's ruling.

The High Court then ruled that there is no reason to interfere with the lower court's ruling.

"We are mindful of the fact that the allegations are that the applicant issued specific instructions to NSSA middle management to make sure that the contract was signed between NSSA and Drawcard within 48 hours of the Anesu Building meeting.

"We reiterate that we have studied the record of the proceedings unfolding before the first respondent. We do not see anything or any basis to descend in that arena when regard is had to the evidence placed before that court. The case for the prosecution was clear. It was simple," said Justice Benjamin Chikowero and Justice Rodgers Manyangadze.

They also noted that according to the prosecution, Mupfumira committed the offence at the Anesu Building meeting by issuing verbal instructions to those members of the NSSA middle management present at that meeting to enter into a contract with Drawcard.

Justice Chikowero said whether the proceedings of that meeting were minuted "is immaterial for our purposes."

"The record of proceedings discloses the applicant's pivotal involvement in the favourable positioning of Drawcard right from the Metbank Building Meeting, the Anesu Building Meeting and the applicant's unrelenting pressure upon Chihota and Mukondomi to hurriedly conclude the contract."

The allegations are that at a time when she was still serving as a Minister and hence a public officer, she acted contrary to and inconsistent with her duties by instructing NSSA to enter into a housing project with Drawcard.

The unlawful instruction was designed to circumvent the requirement that NSSA goes through its own internal processes culminating in obtaining board approval as well as going through tender procedures before NSSA could lawfully enter into the housing project contract.

The prejudice to NSSA was that it did not benefit from the safeguards inherent in obtaining Board approval and tender procedures before contracting with Drawcard.

On the other hand, Mupfumira's specific instructions to NSSA management to contract with Drawcard favoured the latter because it did not compete with anybody before "winning" the job and entering into the contract with NSSA.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #High, #Mupfumira

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Pastor and Businessman Isaiah Sovi fingered in Gold Mafia saga

48 mins ago | 355 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 1035 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

6 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

22 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

22 hrs ago | 926 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

23 hrs ago | 830 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 728 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 744 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 393 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2226 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 449 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 569 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 555 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1957 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 688 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 525 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 146 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 920 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1496 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 577 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 218 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 95 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 206 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 795 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 176 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

12 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2198 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

12 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1102 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

11 Apr 2023 at 16:19hrs | 1271 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

11 Apr 2023 at 15:45hrs | 3802 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

11 Apr 2023 at 14:30hrs | 1570 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

11 Apr 2023 at 14:20hrs | 897 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

11 Apr 2023 at 14:10hrs | 1522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days