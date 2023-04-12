Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African police on Tuesday arrested several illegal miners, among them 41 Zimbabweans and recovered chrome worth more than R1 million in the Mecklenburg in Limpopo province.

In addition to breaking mining laws, the Zimbabweans and one Mozambican have been charged with irregular migration.

The gang was arrested in the Ga-Pasha village as security authorities intensify a crackdown on illegal miners.

Equipment worth over R170 000 was seized during the raid.

Recently, 11 illegal miners among them Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and South Africans died when an illegal mining shaft they were working in collapsed during heavy rains in the same province.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malasela Ledwaba confirmed the arrests yesterday.

He said the provincial illegal mining task team is out in full force.

"The 42 foreign nationals and one South African citizen are expected to appear before the Mecklenburg Magistrate's court tomorrow (Thursday) facing charges of illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act," said Lt Col Ledwaba.

"The suspects were apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the members of the Provincial Illegal Mining Task Team, Provincial Organised Crime Unit together with the RR Undercover Security Company at Ga-Phasha village on Tuesday evening".

He said the police swiftly reacted to information about illegal mining activities taking place in the area.

Upon arrival, Lt Col Ledwaba said they found the suspects busy conducting illegal mining activities.

He said the suspects ran away and hid in nearby bushes and a small tunnel.

"The scene was cordoned and 43 suspects were ultimately apprehended. We confiscated 12 generators and 10 jackhammers valued at R170 000 and chrome estimated to be more than R1 million," said Lt Col Ledwaba.

"The male suspects aged between 18 and 43 are 41 undocumented Zimbabweans, one Mozambican national and one South African citizen".

Limpopo provincial police commander, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said they will stop at nothing in ensuring that the perpetrators of crimes are arrested.

She said the operation to stop illegal mining is continuing across the province.

The incident comes after four Zimbabweans were among the 21 suspected illegal miners whose bodies were discovered in a mineshaft in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, South Africa in November last year.

In September 2021, South African emergency workers retrieved 11 bodies of Zimbabweans who died after a generator they were using in a disused underground mine exploded in Benoni, some 35km outside Johannesburg.

It is understood that the group which included 15 people, among them Zimbabweans and Mozambicans, entered the mine on August 27 of the same year and were using the generator for lighting and drilling.

The group reportedly died of suffocation while a few who managed to escape and made a report to the police.

The mine is located in the Springs area of Benoni.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Arrested, #Gold

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Pastor and Businessman Isaiah Sovi fingered in Gold Mafia saga

47 mins ago | 355 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 4384 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

6 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

22 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

22 hrs ago | 926 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

23 hrs ago | 830 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 728 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 744 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 393 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2226 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 449 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 569 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 555 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1957 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 688 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 525 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 146 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 920 Views

Why Ian Khama spoke out on Zimbabwe

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1496 Views

The legend of Chief Maduna of Godlwayo

12 Apr 2023 at 08:06hrs | 577 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo for youth dialogue

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 218 Views

ZACC to take anti-corruption lessons into classrooms

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 95 Views

Zvimba West primary election candidate withdraws

12 Apr 2023 at 08:05hrs | 206 Views

Nasty fight threatens to tear CCC apart

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 795 Views

30 killed in Easter accidents

12 Apr 2023 at 08:04hrs | 176 Views

Mnangagwa wife's Belarus trip raises eyebrows

12 Apr 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2198 Views

HIV transmission case stopped at High Court

12 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1102 Views

UAE refuses SA's request to extradite Gupta brothers for money launder. Pattni and other Gold Mafia must be relieved

11 Apr 2023 at 16:19hrs | 1271 Views

FULL LIST: CCC women nominated for MP in Bulawayo

11 Apr 2023 at 15:45hrs | 3802 Views

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

11 Apr 2023 at 14:30hrs | 1570 Views

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

11 Apr 2023 at 14:20hrs | 897 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

11 Apr 2023 at 14:10hrs | 1522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days