Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa says Zimbabwe should shelve elections for now in place of a transitional authority that would superintend over the country's affairs in the interim.

To achieve that, said the independent MP, government should consult citizens through a referendum on their views about holding elections.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the outspoken legislator argued Zimbabwean elections have often been violent, divisive and have recurrently failed to yield meaningful change to the country's socio-economic situation.

The former Zanu-PF lawmaker also blamed parliament's justice committee for failure to do due diligence on the ZEC delimitation report that has since been challenged through the courts by opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Mwonzora argues the delimitation report that was gazetted by the President was flawed and should be redone.

His court challenge has the effect delaying elections that are due not later than August this year, according to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

"The Portfolio Committee should have been hands-on to ascertain if all things were in order," Mliswa said.

"It could have averted a lot of issues which came up after the report was completed. Knowing we have an election, this was the number one agenda."

Mliswa said, "a referendum could be a good idea at this moment".

"The country needs a referendum to hear what the people say about the whole election debate and implement that."

He added, "People are tired of elections & they have themselves failed to bring about any substantial socio-economic change.

"Instead of acknowledging this reality there has been a lot of posturing by politicians across the board. There is always the mirage that the next election is it!"

Mliswa said the current political situation also disadvantaged the opposition, making the poll outcome a contested one should the opposition lose.

"The opposition can't campaign openly; the voter's roll isn't available & it's clear from the outset that whatever results will come out will be contentious and won't advance the country one step.

"The reforms which the opposition has been clamouring for have not been realized!

"The ingredients for another contentious electoral season are there and yet we are plowing (sic) full-steam ahead as if things have changed. They haven't.

"It's just that in the frenetic excitement of polls many lose their marbles and only awake after."

Mliswa also said elections at the moment did not favour President Mnangagwa's own cause.

"As for Zanu-PF it's facing a massive bhora musango due to disgruntlement among members," he said.

"It's dicey again whether the President has improved on his 2018 result.

"Thus there is a general stalemate in which no side is adequately equipped/ready or set to benefit from the elections."

He said "the most that will come out of the elections is violence and more national tension and problems".

"If I were the President I would call for a referendum and seek for a middle way which incorporates everyone for the benefit of the country.

"Some have called for a National Transitional Authority. It's a realization that elections may no longer be the answer to the Zimbabwean question.

"The processes of democracy are not adequate in themselves but are meant to meet specific socio-economic basics for the people.

"Once the electoral processes are failing to deliver that, then they serve no purpose and alternative measures are needed to realign process with national needs.

"Elections are not an agenda in themselves but a means towards one. They are not an answer but a path towards one."

Source - Zimlive

