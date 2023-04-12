News / National
Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary
Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel has instructed his lawyer Prof. Lovemore Madhuku to address a news conference on Thursday as Al Jazeera broadcasts final episode of Gold Mafia documentary.
Media is invited to Media Centre Harare on Thursday at 1400hrs.
The Conference will also be streamed via the Media Centre Facebook page.
Source - Byo24News