Mugabe continues supporting the community
Kwekwe Central parliamentary aspirant Kandros Mugabe continues to father his community despite being disqualified from Zanu PF primary elections.
Speaking to this publication yesterday he said, "l respect the party's decision and l harbours no ill feelings, l will continue supporting my community because they come with their grievances to me despite my status and always look up to me.
"I will not change, l will continue taking care of the less privileged and those who consult me with their problems from time to time, it is in my blood to help and God's will".
Mugabe is a miner and a preacher and is well known in Kwekwe for helping the less privileged across Kwekwe.
He added that "l now feel sorry for my supporters as l can see their disgruntled faces and discomfort in confronting me for help nevertheless l will always share what l have with the less privilege, we are like family".
